The category's first vodka-based sweet tea delivers bold, authentic sweet tea taste and is made with real ingredients

MODESTO, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky One, the #1 best tasting hard lemonade brand* founded by everyone's favorite pitbull Miss Peaches, is expanding its lineup with the launch of Lucky One Sweet Tea available now nationwide. The new non-carbonated lineup features four bold flavor varieties: Original, Half & Half, Peach, and Raspberry.

Viral ‘Furfluencer’ Miss Peaches and Lucky One Expand Lineup with New Sweet Tea and Vodka Offering

In a category crowded with malt-based, artificial, low-flavor, and often acidic iced teas, Lucky One Sweet Tea breaks the mold and clearly differentiates vs hard iced teas. It's the first vodka-based sweet tea brewed with real tea and premium vodka, intentionally crafted to stay true to real southern sweet tea with a richer, sweeter, tea-forward taste. With no artificial flavors or high fructose corn syrup, it delivers the smooth, rounded sweetness that unmistakably defines sweet tea at just 100 calories.

"Lucky One quickly grew to over a million cases by listening closely to what consumers, especially younger drinkers, want: bold flavor, real ingredients, and brands that feel culturally relevant," said Britt West, Chief Commercial Officer at Gallo. "Sweet tea is a natural next step for us. As the category has rapidly expanded, we saw a clear opportunity to premiumize the space - delivering the sweeter, full-flavor, and sessionable taste consumers are increasingly seeking, while staying true to the values that make Lucky One more than just a beverage brand."

The launch continues Lucky One's commitment to making an impact beyond the can. Last year, the brand donated $1 million to help rescue dogs find their forever homes, continuing to support Best Friends Animal Society and Lifeline Animal Project as part of their "every dog has a home, and every home has a lucky one" goal.

"Miss Peaches has had a busy schedule since launching Lucky One – promoting the brand and meeting fans across the country. If she could talk, I know she'd say she's proud of the impact the brand is making by helping more rescue dogs like her find their forever homes." – Dave Portnoy, on behalf of Miss Peaches.

You can find Lucky One Sweet Tea in Single Flavor 4-packs (355mL cans, MSRP $10.99) and Variety 8-packs (355mL cans, MSRP $19.99). For more information, visit LuckyOneLemonade.com or on Instagram, @LuckyOneLemonade.

*Source: Tasting Panel September 2025

ABOUT LUCKY ONE

Launched in 2025, Lucky One is a premium, vodka-based RTD brand founded by viral 'furfluencer' Miss Peaches. The portfolio includes fruit-forward hard lemonades in Original, Blueberry, Peach and Raspberry, and hard sweet teas in Original, Half & Half, Peach, and Raspberry; all are non-carbonated, gluten free, made with real vodka and real lemonade or sweet tea, contain no artificial flavors or high fructose corn syrup, and are just 100 calories per can. Lucky One blends premium quality with purpose through its "Our Pack Gives Back" initiative, partnering with animal rescue organizations including Best Friends Animal Society and LifeLine Animal Project, with $1 million donated in 2025 to help dogs find their forever homes.

ABOUT MISS PEACHES

Miss Peaches, otherwise known as America's favorite pit bull, gained significant public attention in 2024 when she was adopted from Lifeline Animal Project by Dave Portnoy, businessman and social media personality. Since her adoption, she has become an internet sensation, attracting a large and devoted following.

ABOUT SPIRIT OF GALLO

Spirit of Gallo is the second largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume and represents some of the most iconic brands in the industry including: High Noon Hard Seltzer, New Amsterdam Vodka, E&J Brandy, RumChata, Camarena Tequila, RumHaven, Stratusphere Gin, The Dalmore Scotch Whisky, Tequila Komos, Don Fulano Tequila, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Amaro Montenegro and Condesa Gin. The entire portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com.

