Viral K-Beauty Brand Dr. Althea Expands U.S. Retail Presence with Ulta Beauty Nationwide Launch

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved Korean skincare brand Dr. Althea, best known for its TikTok-viral 345 Relief Cream, is making a major move into the U.S. retail landscape through a nationwide rollout with Ulta Beauty.

Dr. Althea is now available at Ulta Beauty

Following a successful debut on Ulta.com in early September, Dr. Althea will launch in 109 Ulta Beauty stores on October 26, 2025, with plans to expand to 1,350 locations nationwide by February 2026. This partnership marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to meet surging U.S. demand for effective, gentle, and clinically inspired K-beauty solutions.

"From the beginning, Dr. Althea was created to simplify sophisticated Korean skincare through formulas that combine clinical precision with gentle care," said Evelyn Lee, Founder of Dr. Althea. "As our community has grown worldwide, expanding into Ulta Beauty allows us to bring that philosophy to even more people seeking balance between innovation and sensitivity. This launch is an important step in sharing our belief that effective skincare should also feel effortless."

Fan-favorite products like the 345 Relief Cream, Vitamin C Boosting Serum, and Pure Grinding Cleansing Balm will now be available in-store, with additional online exclusives offered through Ulta.com. Each formula embodies Dr. Althea's signature balance of gentle botanicals and dermatological science, a combination that has made the brand a go-to among beauty editors, influencers, and skincare enthusiasts alike.

By joining Ulta Beauty's carefully curated skincare assortment, Dr. Althea continues to make premium Korean skincare more accessible than ever before.

About Dr. Althea

Korean vegan skincare brand Dr. Althea has emerged as one of the fastest-growing names in global skincare, achieving a record-breaking 1,415% sales growth in North America within just two years of its 2023 expansion.

Founded in 2014, Dr. Althea has built its reputation on clean, vegan formulations created specifically for sensitive skin. The brand's signature 345 Relief Cream has become a worldwide bestseller, surpassing 15 million units sold and earning cult-favorite status among skincare enthusiasts across the globe.

This explosive growth has cemented Dr. Althea's position as a rising powerhouse in the K-beauty industry, celebrated for its gentle yet effective skincare crafted with dermatologically tested ingredients.

Dr. Althea's innovation and product performance have earned international acclaim, including recognition from the Marie Claire US Skin Awards and the Who What Wear UK Next in Beauty Awards.

With its ongoing global expansion and soaring consumer demand, Dr. Althea is redefining modern K-beauty, setting new standards for clean, vegan, and effective skincare worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.DoctorAltheaGlobal.com or follow @dr.altheaglobal on Instagram or @Dr. Althea_official on TikTok.

