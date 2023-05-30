Viral Sensation, Baby Foot, Receives Prestigious BELLA Magazine's 2023 Beauty Award

The revolutionary at-home foot peel brand was recently honored for its remarkable contributions to skincare

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The transformational at-home foot peel, Baby Foot, was recognized for its outstanding excellence at the BELLA Magazine 2023 Beauty Awards. Each year, BELLA's event spotlights luminaries in the world of wellness, beauty and skincare. During the Manhattan ceremony, Baby Foot emerged as a standout, impressing a panel of cutting-edge editorial experts who evaluated nominees based on strict criteria such as brand innovation and product formulations.

Vera Gibbons, CEO and founder of Baby Foot, expressed her delight at being selected as a winner amidst such high-profile competition. "We've been working hard for over 20 years to provide the very best at-home foot care to our customers worldwide," said Gibbons, who viewed the recognition as another milestone in the company's journey.

No wonder celebrities have fallen in love with the foot softening-wonder; Emmy-winning actress Zendaya, has been singing the praises of her favorite brand on the pages of Teen Vogue, Elle, and Essence Magazine for years. With a rapidly growing fan base of over 30,000 positive reviews on Amazon , Baby Foot has earned its cult-favorite status.

Since its inception in 1997, what began as the original exfoliating foot peel has captivated millions with its ability to heal and restore tired feet. By utilizing holistic extracts that gently exfoliate, soften, and hydrate skin, Baby Foot is renowned for its power to rejuvenate even the most worn-out feet.

About Baby Foot: Baby Foot stands as the pioneer in its field, offering a one-of-a-kind foot peel that transforms rough calloused feet into supple, glowing skin. Infused with 16 natural extracts, including chamomile and lemon, as well as glycolic and lactic acids, it delicately eliminates dead skin cells, delivering unparalleled results. Say goodbye to achy dry soles and embrace the healing magic of Baby Foot—the original foot peel since 1997.

