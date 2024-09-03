Viral Sensation Haliey Welch Launches "Talk Tuah" Podcast with Betr

First episode of Talk Tuah to debut across social, digital, and audio platforms on Tuesday, September 10 as Betr continues to bolster its premium roster of original digital IP

Talk Tuah Trailer can be Found HERE

MIAMI, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Betr, a leading sports gaming and media company, announced the addition of viral internet sensation and social media superstar Haliey Welch, known as the face of the biggest meme in the history of the internet, 'Hawk Tuah', to its expanding roster of top-tier content creators in the Betr Media family. Welch will debut her new weekly podcast, "Talk Tuah," under the Betr Media banner, with the first episode to premiere on Tuesday, September 10th across social, digital, and audio platforms. "Talk Tuah" marks the latest expansion of the company's roster of premium original digital IP, joining viral shows BS w/ Jake Paul, Twin Talk with Hanna and Haley Cavinder, Nickals and Dimes with Bo Nickal and Caps Off with Adam Tabatchnick and Jack Parodi.

"Talk Tuah" is poised to become a standout addition to Betr Media's longform content lineup, with Welch to welcome a number of A-list guests, anchored by her vibrant female perspective, to the show this season. The first episode will feature guest Whitney Cummings, followed by Josh Richards and Jake Paul. Each episode will blend insightful interviews with comedic elements, creating a compelling mix that aligns with Betr Media's commitment to innovative and engaging sports media. Welch will bring her signature blend of southern values and comedic flair to the show and will also continue to diversify her platform and voice as a regular contributor to the company's always-on, character-driven social content. Betr Media's deal with Welch comes on the heels of the company's latest strategic expansions to its monetized content portfolio, including the acquisition of the Caps Off and Hot Corner podcasts from The Game Day.

"This is a major addition to the Betr Media family as we continue to strategically differentiate ourselves in the market," said Mike Denevi, Head of Media at Betr. "Haliey Welch is a bona fide superstar, and her charisma, unique perspective, and innate connection with her audience make her the perfect fit for our platform. Talk Tuah will bring a fresh and dynamic voice to our content lineup, and we can't wait for our audience and brand sponsors to connect with Haliey in an authentic way that embodies the ethos of Betr Media as a whole"

"Y'all kept asking 'What's next?' Well this is it!" said Haliey Welch. "I'm so thankful to have my own podcast where you'll discover the real Haliey Welch. I'm delighted to join the team at Betr who fully gets me. Together, we're going to introduce the world to Talk Tuah every Tuesday, starting September 10. My show will have a little of everything – great guests, laughs, chit chats about your pets, relationship pointers, sports and, of course, some down home southern charm."

Betr Media is one of the fastest growing sports betting media brand in the United States that has grown to over 7.3 million followers, 4 billion impressions, and 209 million engagements across its social channels since publicly launching in August 2022. Betr Media is able to effectively reach and engage its audience at scale given its large social following coupled with its unique combination of in-house media talent and production, with an emphasis on original short-form video content. In just its first year, Betr Media was awarded Best Sports Betting Content in the sports media industry at the 2023 Hashtag Sports Awards and was also nominated for two other awards, including Best Original Content for the Company's flagship franchise BS w/ Jake Paul and Best Use of Gamification for the Company's Betr Ticket contest. The company won the Hashtag Sports Award for Best Sports Betting Content for a second consecutive year in 2024.

About Betr

Founded in 2022 by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, Betr is a leading sports gaming and sports media company focused on enhancing the consumption of sports through entertainment. Betr's gaming products are differentiated through a unique product experience with a simplified user interface that is catered to the casual sports fan, enabling Betr to capture more of the underpenetrated online gaming addressable market. Betr hard launched its gaming business in September 2023 with the launch of Betr Picks, which is a fantasy sports pick em' product currently live in 25 states and Washington, D.C. with plans to be in a total of 33 states over the coming weeks. Despite launching only a year ago, Betr Picks already has hundreds of thousands of paying users and is the fastest growing product in the industry. Betr also recently soft launched the new Betr Sportsbook in Ohio and Virginia, and plans on expanding its sportsbook business in additional states over the coming months. Betr's media division, Betr Media, is the fastest growing sports betting media brand in the United States that has grown to over 7.3 million followers, 4 billion impressions, and 209 million engagements across its social channels since publicly launching in August 2022. Betr Media is able to effectively reach and engage its audience at scale given its large social following coupled with its unique combination of in-house media talent and production, with an emphasis on original short-form video content.

For more information on Betr, visit betr.app or follow @betr on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter . To learn more about responsible play, please visit betr.app/responsibility.

About Haliey Welch

Haliey Welch a 21-year-old from Belfast, Tennessee, is a modern girl-next-door with a fiercely funny personality, who amassed over a million followers across each of her social platforms within a week of her rise to fame. Despite the following, Welch remains grounded, working to use her fame for good. She is putting her passion for animal welfare into action with the recent announcement of her new charitable fund, Paws Across America. Established in partnership with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT), Paws Across America was created to bring awareness, advocacy and financial assistance to animal charities within the United States.( www.HWPaws.org ) For more information, follow Haliey Welch on Instagram and TikTok @hay_welch or on SnapChat at @halieywelch178.

