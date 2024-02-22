Viral Sensation: Jar Joy's Peanut Butter Cup Jars Sweep Through Costco, Hitting 5 Million Views on TikTok and Instagram in 48 Hours

SANFORD, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable debut, Jar Joy is excited to announce the launch of its Peanut Butter Cup jars in Costco stores across the Southeast region, which became an instant viral sensation on TikTok and Instagram. Garnering an astounding 5 million views within just two days on a post by famed TikTok influencer Laura Jayne Lamb (@costcohotfinds), Jar Joy's latest addition has rapidly captured the interest, hearts, and taste buds of dessert aficionados.

Echoing the viral success of Costco's peanut butter chocolate pie last year, which was featured on NBC's today.com and other major media outlets, Jar Joy's Peanut Butter Cup jars have set the internet on fire with their deliciously layered dessert that perfectly blends rich peanut butter with luscious chocolate.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the viral success of our Peanut Butter Cup jars at Costco," said Shaun Hunte, the company's CEO and Founder at Jar Joy. "The incredible response in such a short time frame underscores our dedication to bringing innovative, clean label and delightful desserts to our customers. Witnessing our product resonate so profoundly with dessert lovers is truly exciting, and we eagerly anticipate unveiling more tantalizing treats soon."

The Peanut Butter Cup jars are the latest gem in Jar Joy's esteemed collection of single-serve dessert jars, which aim to provide a premium dessert experience in a convenient portable format. Each jar showcases Jar Joy's commitment to excellence, crafted with top-quality ingredients for an unparalleled taste.

As Jar Joy hopes to expand its line of products into additional Costco regions and other retailers, the company remains focused on leading the dessert market with its inventive products. With a passion for innovation and customer delight, Jar Joy is set to continue its remarkable journey, spreading joy and indulgence to dessert lovers across the nation.

For further details about Jar Joy and its wide array of products, please visit www.jarjoy.com.

About Jar Joy

Jar Joy stands at the forefront of the dessert industry as a self manufacturer, specializing in single-serve dessert jars that blend gourmet quality with unmatched convenience. Offering a diverse selection of flavors made from access to only the best ingredients, Jar Joy is committed to delivering moments of joy and delectable indulgence to dessert snacking enthusiasts everywhere. Jar Joy is a privately held company founded by Shaun & Sarah Hunte, a husband-and-wife duo.

