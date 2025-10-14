Viral TikTok Creator Reesa Teesa Reclaims Her Power in a New Book Deal

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storehouse Voices, an imprint within the Crown Publishing Group (a division of Penguin Random House) announced the acquisition of storyteller and viral social content creator Tareasa "Reesa Teesa" Johnson's What (TF) Do I Do Now? dubbed "not just a memoir, it's a survival guide." Johnson is represented by CAA who negotiated the deal.

Tareasa Johnson

In March 2024, Tareasa Johnson divulged the rise and fall of being in a deceitful relationship in an engrossing 50-part series on TikTok entitled, "Who TF Did I Marry?" In each episode, she unraveled the layers of dishonesty, encouraging others to recognize how much they deserve better. "Who TF Did I Marry?" quickly went viral, amassing over half a billion views on TikTok. The book shares unfiltered truths she never revealed before. It's a raw and deeply personal journey through the most pivotal moments of toxic relationships, regaining one's faith, and the hard, soul-level work it takes to reclaim self-worth. It's about what brought her to this place and what hope looks like now. With piercing honesty, she invites readers to examine the choices we make in love and life—to understand them—knowing that true freedom is born from the courage to ask the hardest questions.

Tareasa Johnson spoke to how meaningful working in this new medium is to connect further with her followers and others. "I'm so grateful to have the chance to share more of my story in this book. My voice has always been my greatest tool, and being able to use it in this way means so much to me. This project is personal, and I couldn't be more excited to bring readers along on this journey."

Storehouse Voices publisher Tamira Chapman was eager for a project from Johnson and considered her series an "incredible saga." "Millions were moved by her story. I knew that transforming those fifty chapters into a book would create a lasting asset she could carry forward and leverage throughout her life," said Chapman. Ultimately, Chapman's hope came to fruition in a new form with this book. Storehouse Voices editorial director Jennifer Baker agrees with her publisher, noting how captivated readers will be with Johnson's upcoming book. "Tareasa is one of the realest people you'll have the pleasure to meet," Baker says. "Sharing her story online was an act of ownership and empathy, for herself and others who may be experiencing this same hurt and deep reflection. This project is a beautiful rendering of catharsis and persistence in knowing you don't have all the answers, but you're open to receiving the lessons and love along the way." What (TF) Do I Do Now? is slated to be publish in summer 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://storehousevoices.com/authors/tareasajohnson/

About Storehouse Voices.

Storehouse Voices is a collaboration between the Crown Publishing Group and award-winning entrepreneur and philanthropist, Tamira Chapman, CEO of Storehouse In A Box. As an imprint Storehouse Voices combines tradition with innovation to provide authors with both editorial development and integrated promotional platforms to share their unique perspectives. Storehouse Voices is designed to foster community and inclusivity by offering a dynamic range of commercial fiction and nonfiction.

