Viral TikTok Video Is Saving Lives and Providing Thousands of People the Connection They've Been Missing

The definition of a "loveologist" is a person whose 'soul' purpose is to love. Recent TikTok influencer, Jody DeSimone, known online as Girlgraphix, is taking that term to new heights. Her viral TikTok post has currently reached more than 207,400 viewers and is already changing lives.

"This is my calling; it's what I was born to do," said DeSimone. "People deserve to be seen and heard. That's what I do for them."

Just a few weeks ago, DeSimone invited her followers to contact her if they needed a friend or someone to simply check in on them from time to time. Thousands of TikTokkers have since taken her up on that offer.

DeSimone responded to the influx of messages by saying, "I'm not overwhelmed, I'm just trying to get organized."

At this point, the TikTok influencer is responding to approximately 200 messages a day via text and phone calls but vows to get back to each person who reached out to her as quickly as possible.

Sara from North Carolina saw the video and later told DeSimone that their innocuous chat literally saved her life.

According to DeSimone, "Sara said, 'I didn't tell you beforehand, but the night we started texting I was going to commit suicide. I didn't because of you.'"

Similar stories have been pouring in ever since.

The viral post is turning into a movement for the TikTok personality. DeSimone, single mother of 6-year-old son, Venice, plans to travel across the country in her camper meeting followers in the cities they've suggested along the way. The TikTok tour will begin in Murrieta, Calif., and continue throughout the next year, with stops to later be announced.

DeSimone recently acquired an automated service to help her organize all the messages she continues to receive. To reach out to her, followers simply text the word "LOVE" to 844-469-8276 after the initial two automated welcome messages they will receive a personal call or text from DeSimone a short while later, along with personalized 'check-ins' throughout the month.

Jody DeSimone owns a marketing and web development company called DeSimone Global Marketing (DGM). She has more than 20 years of marketing experience in various areas, including consulting, web development, social media, branding and more. She has a very unique relationship with energy; think Tesla meets Elon Musk. She is also an experienced Tarot Reader, and has been told her voice is an aphrodisiac.

