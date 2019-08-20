Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size Worth US$ 1.8 Bn by 2026

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is forecasted to grow at noteworthy CAGR around 21.4 % throughout the forecast period 2019-2026.

Plasmid manufacturing services are provided for various applications such as preclinical research studies, clinical trials, and commercial manufacturing. Pure, high-quality plasmid DNA is critical for a successful transfection. Research-grade plasmid can be used to generate viral particles such as AAV, adenovirus, or lentivirus for in vitro or in vivo research applications. However, research-grade plasmid DNA cannot be used to generate viral vectors intended for human use and cannot be directly administered to humans.

The global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market is segmented into application, diseases, end use, and region. The regional market is further bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East. The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to well-developed healthcare infrastructure for R&D activities, high government spending on healthcare sector, and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. In addition, incensing approach towards use of gene therapy for treatment of rare diseases is another factor expected to support the growth of the market. Moreover, high investment from major players operating in the countries such as US & Canada is further supporting the market growth.

Increasing strategic business expansion activities through merger and acquisitions in order to increase their customer base and enhance its product portfolio is another factor expected to further support the growth of the target market in US.

In 2019 Aldevron a US based company entered into a long term agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. a leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases. In this agreement Aldevron will supply plasmid DNA to fulfill Sarepta's needs for its gene therapy clinical trials and commercial supply.

In addition, introduction of novel products for treatment of various diseases is expected to further support the market growth in this region in the near future.

In 2019, Aldevron, successfully completed its manufacturing of TUSC2 (Tumor Suppressor Candidate 2) plasmid DNA pursuant.

Some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the target market are rapid technological advancements in healthcare sector, increasing government expenditure on development of healthcare R&D infrastructure, coupled with increasing use of viral and non-viral vectors for development of innovative medicines. In addition, rapid growth in therapeutic development from clinical evaluation, coupled with manufacturers approach towards development of optimized large-scale production, harvest, and purification related to product purity are some other factors expected to further support the growth of the target market. The global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market is expected to grow at CAGR 25.3% during the forecast period.

However, high manufacturing cost and stringent government regulation related to product approval are some major factors expected to hamper the growth of the target market. In addition, lack of required infrastructure for R&D activities in developing countries is expected to limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market is fragmented into large number of players in both domestic and international markets. Key players approach towards shifting their manufacturing units to developing countries in order to increase their presence is further accelerating the market growth. Developing regulatory scenario in emerging economies such as China and India is expected to support the market growth. Cobra Biologics Limited, Aldevron, Delphi Genetics, VGXI, Inc., PlasmidFactory GmbH & Co. KG, LakePharma, Inc., Akron Biotech, and Waisman Biomanufacturing are some of the major players operating in the market. Continuous business activities by players through merger & acquisition activities in order to increase their profit share and dominance in the global market will create new opportunities for players operating in the market.

Key Findings

The global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market was valued at around US$ 270.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of above 15.2% over the forecast period.

in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of above 15.2% over the forecast period. Among the application segment gene therapy is expected to dominate the market globally, accounting for revenue share of around 54.5% in 2017. Rising R&D activities by major players pertaining to treatment of rare diseases through gene therapy is expected to support the segment growth.

Among the disease segment cancer is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by genetic disorder segment which occupied market share of around 33.3% in 2017.

