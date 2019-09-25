Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA: Technologies and Global Markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The report provides a comprehensive summary of the viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market, along with detailed profiles of key market players that includes revenue product portfolio and recent activities.The report analyzes trends and dynamics, including drivers, limitations and challenges and opportunities.



The report discusses strategies adopted by emerging market players with recommendations for the new market entrants.This research study discusses historical, current, and potential market size.



The report will enable market players and new entrants to make informed decisions about the production and exports of the goods and services to the original equipment manufacturer. Organizations, distributors and exporters should find the information about market development and trends useful.



The study segments the market on the basis of product type, applications and end-use.Geographical market analysis is provided for all the major segments.



The report offers country level analysis of markets to provide better understanding of the major segments.



Report Includes:

- 44 data tables and 14 additional tables

- An in-depth assessment of the global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market within the life sciences sectors

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- The latest information on key technical advances in different viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies, and the extent of adoption by commercial customers and regulatory authorities

- A proprietary analysis of the market including an easy-to-understand graphical representation of facts, innovations in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and R&D activities in viral vector-based treatments and Plasmid DNA vaccines

- Key strategies adopted by major players in the market and the impact of new technological developments in developed and emerging markets

- Assessment of the suppliers' landscape on the basis of companies best positioned to meet this ever evolving demand

- Comprehensive company profiles of market leading players, including Aldevron LLC, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group Ltd., GenScript Biotech Corp., Pfizer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



Summary

Viral vectors are viruses developed through cultured DNA recombination techniques.This modification makes the viruses ideal for delivering genetic material into target cells or tissues for therapeutic purposes.



Types of viral vectors include adenoviruses, retroviruses, poxviruses, adeno-associated viruses (AAV), and herpes simplex viruses (HSVs).Delivery of foreign DNA using viral vectors has flaws, particularly when attempts are made to apply the technology to gene therapy.



However, as researchers learn more about viral vectors and their impact on human immune response, advancements in safe and effective viral-based treatments continue. Meanwhile, the refinement of viral-mediated gene delivery

protocols proceeds, providing a convenient, flexible, and reproducible system for in vitro transfection studies. Plasmid DNA vaccines offer speed, simplicity, and breadth of immune response by overcoming the issues regarding effectiveness and safety of therapy during treatment. Innovative plasmid DNA vaccines can be useful for the immunization of humans against infectious diseases and cancers.



The global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market is estimated to grow significantly, reaching a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period, 2019-2024.The global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market was valued at REDACTED in 2018 and is projected to exceed REDACTED by 2024.



The market's projected growth stems from factors such as the rising prevalence of various diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and other genetic disorders, the growing trend toward gene therapy owing to their promising clinical results, and increasing partnerships and collaborations between companies and research institutes in gene therapy.



The rising incidence and prevalence rate of cancer is considered a key factor in the growth of the global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), cancer is the second-leading cause of mortality in the world, responsible for 9.6 million deaths and accounting for 18.1 million new cases in 2018. Consequently, there is significant demand for cancer therapeutics based on innovative technologies such as viral vectors and plasmid DNA. Viral vectors are being researched for applications in cancer therapies and to support the delivery of genetic information to a tumor, which will permit the development of therapeutic proteins. The process typically involves introducing DNA into a cell (transfection), which encodes for a protein and other important genetic elements needed for the introduction of the gene of interest expression that facilitates successful production of protein. Some approved gene therapies, like Kymriah for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and large B cell lymphoma, have induced market players to research and develop of gene therapy for cancer treatment. However, regulatory challenges, vector characterization and QC testing, and manufacturing challenges have restrained growth in the global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market.



The global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market was segmented based on product, application and end-user.Based on product, the global viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market further is analyzed into plasmid DNA and viral vectors.



Among products, the viral vector segment held the largest share in the viral vector and plasmid DNA technologies market with a value of REDACTED in 2018.The market is projected to reach REDACTED by 2024, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.



The viral vector is the most operative resource of gene transfer to modify specific cell type or tissue and can be manipulated to express therapeutic genes.Various types of viruses include adenoviruses, retroviruses (?-retroviruses and lentiviruses), poxviruses, AAV, baculoviruses and HSV.



These viruses are under investigation as applications to deliver genes to cells for either transient or permanent transgene expression. The rising applications of these viruses should boost growth of the viral vector in gene therapy.



