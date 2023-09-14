Viral Vector Manufacturing Market to Grow Substantially by 2029- Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a comprehensive research report by Brandessence Market Research (BMRC), "Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Size, Share Outlook Growth By Top Company, Development, Application, Segmentations, Trends And Forecast 2021-2029."



Viral vectors are genetically modified viruses generally used by biologists to administer genetic materials into living cells. These vectors act as vehicles to transport the desired genetic payload into specific cells, allowing the introduction of new genetic material or the correction of faulty genes within the cells. The manufacturing process of these vectors involve vector design, cell culture, transduction or transfection, viral vector amplification, purification, quality control, followed by formulation and storage.

The business intelligence report curated by Brandessence Market Research aims at empowering industry participants with an extensive overview of this marketplace. It offers detailed insights into the key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, that are shaping the profit trajectory of this industry vertical. A scrutiny of the listed segments and geographical landscape is entailed in this report. It further contains a country-wise breakdown of each region with detailed insights on their revenue streams, opportunities, and future projections, just to name a few. The report enumerates the key players operating in the market. It sheds light into the product portfolio, market positioning, strategies, revenue, pricing trends, and other crucial aspects associated with each player.

Key takeaways:

Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases along with the rapidly evolving medical research infrastructure are aiding market expansion.

By type, the adeno-associated viral vectors segment is poised to amass notable gains due to the increased adoption of these vectors in gene therapy.

MEA is projected to capture a substantial revenue share owing to the increased prevalence of genetic disorders and growing cognizance about the benefits offered by viral vectors.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2029 Key Players/Companies Sanofi, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza, Oxford BioMedica, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, uniQure N.V., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Brammer Bio, FinVector Vision Therapies, Cobra Biologics, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., REGENXBIO Inc. and Others

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is projected to amplify with a substantial CAGR over the analysis timeline of 2022-2029.

Elaborating the key trends and dynamics of Viral Vector Manufacturing Market:

Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases along with the rapidly evolving medical research infrastructure are the primary factors aiding the expansion of this business vertical. Alongside, increased healthcare expenditure, growing R&D activities in the field, along with surge in the geriatric population base are creating lucrative opportunities for this marketspace to prosper. Moreover, escalating demand for vaccines and growing focus on preventive healthcare are adding momentum to the progression of this industry sphere.

Major growth drivers:

Increased occurrence of genetic disorders- There has been a surging pervasiveness of genetic disorders across the globe. It is worth noting that gene therapies work wonder in treating disorders such as certain types of cancer, muscular dystrophy, and inherited condition. Gene therapies typically involve the use of viral vectors which in turn is stimulating the overall dynamics of this business vertical.

Rise in biotechnology funding- Government and private organizations are making heaving investments to enhance the biotechnology vertical of their respective nations. This influx of funding has resulted in an expansion of manufacturing facilities and improved technologies for viral vector production. These factors are creating an upward trend in this industry sphere.

Challenges:

Regulatory challenges- The regulatory landscape for gene therapies and viral vectors is quite stern. Companies operating in this industry need to navigate through complex and evolving regulations set by different health authorities. Maintaining compliance with these regulations, especially in different regions, requires a deep understanding of regulatory requirements and effective communication with regulatory agencies. This is hindering the remuneration scope of this market space.

Competitive landscape of Viral Vector Manufacturing Market:

Sanofi

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. , Inc.

, Inc. Merck KGaA

Lonza

Oxford BioMedica

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

uniQure N.V.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Brammer Bio

FinVector Vision Therapies

Cobra Biologics

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

REGENXBIO Inc.

Others

Segmental Assessment:

By type, the adeno-associated viral vectors segment is poised to amass notable gains over 2022-2029. This is due to the increased adoption of these vectors in gene therapy.

Based on disease, the cancer segment is expected to garner significant returns over the stipulated timeline. This is ascribed to the growing cancer prevalence and elevating demand for advanced therapeutics like gene therapy for cancer treatment.

Geographical analysis & landscape:

Middle East & Africa Viral Vector Manufacturing Market:

MEA is projected to capture a substantial revenue share over the analysis timeline. This is attributable to the increased prevalence of genetic disorders, growing cognizance about the benefits offered by viral vectors, along with rising healthcare expenditure. Moreover, surging number of clinical trials coupled with increased R&D activities in the field are fuelling the growth of this regional industry.

Europe:

Europe has emerged as one of the fastest growing regions in this market space. This is credited to the growing occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer, surge in the geriatric population base, and the booming biotechnology sector. Alongside, influx of advanced technologies in the vertical and the presence of prominent players are expediting the expansion of this business sphere.

Opportunities in this industry:

Surge in the geriatric populace- The aging population is high susceptible to a wide range of diseases including cancer, genetic disorder, along with other chronic and infectious diseases. With age, our bodies undergo numerous changes which in turn exposes us to the risk of such disorders. Medications, vaccines, and therapies involving viral vectors are typically adopted for the treatment of the target diseases among the geriatric individuals. A steep rise in the volume of elderly populace is positively swaying the dynamics of this market.

Major developments in Viral Vector Manufacturing Market:

Acquisitions:

In May 2020, Charles River Laboratories, a global provider of research services to the biopharmaceutical industry, acquired Vigene Biosciences, a viral vector CDMO.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis:

Threat of New Entrants: The threat of new entrants in the viral vector manufacturing market can be relatively low due to several factors. Establishing a viral vector manufacturing facility requires significant capital investment, specialized equipment, and technical expertise. Moreover, the industry is heavily regulated, and obtaining the necessary approvals and certifications can be time-consuming and costly. Established companies also benefit from economies of scale and established relationships with biotech and pharmaceutical clients. However, the growing demand for viral vectors and the potential for high profitability might attract some new entrants, especially if they bring innovative technologies or strategic partnerships.

Bargaining Power of Buyers:

The bargaining power of buyers, such as biotech and pharmaceutical companies, can be moderate to high. Viral vectors are a crucial component in gene therapies and other advanced treatments, making them essential for the success of these companies' products. However, the viral vector manufacturing market has several players, providing buyers with options and competitive pricing. The differentiation of viral vector products, technological advancements, and the overall quality of services offered can influence the bargaining power of buyers.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers:

The bargaining power of suppliers to viral vector manufacturers can vary. Suppliers of raw materials, specialized equipment, and components used in the manufacturing process may have some power, especially if they provide unique or critical inputs. However, the viral vector manufacturing industry is likely to have multiple suppliers for many of these inputs, which reduces the supplier's bargaining power. Additionally, as the industry grows, manufacturers might invest in developing in-house production of critical components, further reducing supplier power.

Threat of Substitutes:

The threat of substitutes in the viral vector manufacturing market can be relatively low. Viral vectors play a unique and essential role in gene therapies and other advanced biologics. While there may be alternative gene delivery technologies under development, such as non-viral vectors, viral vectors remain the primary choice due to their efficiency and ability to deliver genes to target cells effectively.

Competitive Rivalry:

The competitive rivalry in the viral vector manufacturing market can be moderate to high. The market has witnessed the entry of several players, including contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and large biotech companies. Competition is driven by factors like technology expertise, manufacturing capacity, regulatory compliance, and the ability to meet client demands. Differentiated services, product quality, and strong client relationships are essential for companies to gain a competitive edge.

