Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Report 2022: Vaccine Development Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market by Scale of Operation, Type of Vector, Application Area, Therapeutic Area, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the increasing number of cell and gene therapies being developed and launched for a wide range of therapeutic areas, these modalities are on their way to become one of the highest valued markets in the biopharmaceutical domain. In fact, in 2021, cell and gene therapy developers raised capital worth more than USD 20 billion, registering an increase of 19% from the amount raised in 2020 (~USD 17 billion).
It is worth highlighting that, in February 2022, the USFDA approved second CAR-T therapy, CARVYKTIT, developed by Johnson and Johnson, which can be used for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Additionally, close to 1,500 clinical trials are being conducted, globally, for the evaluation of cell and gene therapies. Over time, it has been observed that the clinical success of these therapies relies on the design and type of gene delivery vector used (in therapy development and / or administration). At present, several innovator companies are actively engaged in the development / production of viral vectors and / or non-viral vectors for cell and gene therapies.
In this context, it is worth mentioning that, over the past few years, multiple viral vector and non-viral vector based vaccine candidates have been developed against COVID-19 (caused by novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2) and oncological disorders; this is indicative of lucrative opportunities for companies that have the required capabilities for viral vector manufacturing and gene therapy manufacturing.
The viral vector manufacturing and non-viral vector manufacturing landscape features a mix of industry players (well-established companies, mid-sized firms and start-ups / small companies), as well as several academic institutes. It is worth highlighting that several companies that have the required capabilities and facilities to manufacture vectors for both in-house requirements and offer contract services (primarily to ensure the optimum use of their resources and open up additional revenue generation opportunities) have emerged in this domain.
Further, in order to produce more effective and affordable vectors, several stakeholders are integrating various novel technologies; these technologies are likely to improve the scalability and quality of the resultant therapy. In addition, this industry has also witnessed a significant increase in the partnership and expansion activities over the past few years, with several companies having been acquired by the larger firms. Given the growing demand for interventions that require genetic modification, the vector and gene therapy manufacturing market is poised to witness substantial growth in the foreseen future.
Scope of the Report
The "Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market (5th Edition) by Scale of Operation (Preclinical, Clinical and Commercial), Type of Vector (AAV Vector, Adenoviral Vector, Lentiviral Vector, Retroviral Vector, Plasmid DNA and Others), Application Area (Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy and Vaccine), Therapeutic Area (Oncological Disorders, Rare Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Sensory Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Musco-skeletal Disorders, Blood Disorders, Immunological Diseases, and Others), and Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MENA, Latin America and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report features an extensive study of the rapidly growing market of vector and gene therapy manufacturing, focusing on contract manufacturers, as well as companies having in-house manufacturing facilities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. VIRAL VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE
5. PLASMID DNA AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE
6. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS (NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS): MARKET LANDSCAPE
7. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE
8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
9. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN NORTH AMERICA
10. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN EUROPE
11. VECTOR AND GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC
12. OTHER KEY PLAYERS
13. RECENT PARTNERSHIPS
14. RECENT EXPANSIONS
15. STRATEGIC PARTNER ANALYSIS
16. EMERGING VECTORS
17. KEY INSIGHTS
18. COST PRICE ANALYSIS
19. CAPACITY ANALYSIS
20. DEMAND ANALYSIS
21. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
22. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
23. KEY DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
24. SURVEY ANALYSIS
25. CONCLUDING REMARKS
26. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
Companies Mentioned
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics
- AavantiBio
- Abbott
- AbbVie
- Abeona Therapeutics
- Abintus Bio
- apceth Biopharma
- Applied Biological Materials
- Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
- Applied Viromics
- Arcellx
- ArcticZymes Technologies
- Areta International
- Aruvant Sciences
- ASC Therapeutics
- AskBio
- Asklepios BioPharmaceutical
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Atara Biotherapeutics
- Atlantic Bio GMP (subsidiary of Atlanpole Biotherapies)
- Atsena Therapeutics
- Audentes Therapeutics (acquired by Astella Pharma)
- Aurora Biopharma
- Autolus Therapeutics
- Avantor
- Avecia Biologics
- Avid Bioservices
- AVROBIO
- Axovant Gene Therapies
- Bamboo Therapeutics
- Batavia Biosciences
- Baylor College of Medicine
- BCM Families Foundation
- Biological E.
- Beam Therapeutics
- Beckman Research Institute
- Beijing Biohealthcare Biotechnology
- Beijing Doing Biomedical
- Beijing HuiNengAn Biotech
- Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology
- Beijing Mario Biotech
- Beijing Sanwater Biological Technology
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- Benitec Biopharma
- BIA Separations (Acquired by Sartorius)
- Bioceltech Therapeutics
- 97. BioCentriq (Acquired by GC)
- Biogen
- Bio-Gene Technology
- BioInvent International
- BioMarin Pharmaceuticals
- Biomay
- Biomiga
- Bionic Sight
- BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Service (formerly known as Eufects)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- BioReliance
- BioVec Pharma
- Bioverativ
- Biovian
- BioVision
- Blue Sky BioServices (subsidiary of LakePharma)
- bluebird bio (formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals)
- BMS
- Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
- BoYuan RunSheng Pharma
- Brain Neurotherapy Bio
- Brammer Bio (acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific)
- Brazilian Biosciences National Laboratory (LNBio)
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Cabaletta Bio
- Caltech
- Cambridge Gene Therapy
- Candel Therapeutics
- Capsugel
- Carina Biotech
- Carmine Therapeutics
- CARsgen Therapeutics
- Cartesian Therapeutics
- Casey Eye Institute
- Castle Creek Biosciences
- Catalent Biologics
- Celgene
- Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
- Cell Biolabs
- Cellectis
- CellGenTech
- Cellular Biomedicine Group
- Cellvec
- Celonic
- Celsion
- Celyad Oncology
- Center for Breakthrough Medicines
- Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine
- Centre for Process Innovation
- CEVEC Pharmaceuticals
- CG Oncology
- Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI)
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- China Immunotech Biotechnology
- Choroideremia Research Foundation
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- City of Hope
- Clean Cells
- Clino
- Cobra Biologics (acquired by Charles River Laboratories)
- Cognate BioServices (acquired by Charles River Laboratories)
- CombiGene
- Copernicus Therapeutics
- Cornell University
- Creative Biogene
- Creative Biolabs
- CSL Behring
- Cytiva (formerly known as GE Healthcare Life Sciences)
- CytoMed Therapeutics
- Cytovance Biologics
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Decibel
- Delphi Genetics
- Denali Therapeutics
- DINAQOR
- DNAtrix
- Duke University
- Durham
- Dyno Therapeutics
- Editas Medicine
- ElevateBio
- Elixirgen Scientific
- Emendo Biotherapeutics
- Emergent Biosolutions
- Emory University School of Medicine
- enGene
- Epeius Biotechnologies
- Errant Gene Therapeutics
- ERYTECH Pharma
- ESCO Aster
- Esteve
- eTheRNA immunotherapies
- EUFETS
- Eureka Biotechnology
- Eurofins Genomics
- Eurofins Scientific
- ExcellGene
- Exothera
- Expression Therapeutics
- Eyevensys
- Fate Therapeutics
- FerGene
- FIMA
- FinVector (formerly Ark Therapeutics)
- Five Prime Therapeutics
- Flash Therapeutics
- Flexion Therapeutics
- Florida Biologix
- Formula Pharmaceuticals
- Fortress Biotech
- Fosun Pharma
- Foundation Fighting Blindness
- Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine
- Freeline Therapeutics
- Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Fundamenta Therapeutics
- G-CON Manufacturing
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- GEG Tech
- Genable Technologies
- Genecopoeia
- GeneCure Biotechnologies
- GeneDetect
- GeneImmune Biotechnology
- Genelux
- GeneMedicine
- Genenta Science
- GeneOne Life Science
- Genethon
- Hemera Biosciences
- Henan Hualong Biotechnology
- Herantis Pharma
- Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions
- Others
