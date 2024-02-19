Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Global Market Report 2024 - A 1.66 Billion Market by 2028, Registering a Forecasted 14.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Substantial Growth Anticipated in Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Sector as Market Value Soars



The latest comprehensive analysis on the Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Market projects significant expansion through 2024 - 2028, as highlighted in a newly released research report. With an emphasis on the accelerated advancements within the industry, the study underscores the notable CAGR of 14.8% expected in the upcoming year, taking the value from $1.05 billion to an estimated $1.2 billion.



The forecast period sees a promising rise, with the market set to reach $1.66 billion by 2028, supported by an 8.4% CAGR. This growth trajectory is fueled by increased demand for precision medicine, amplified healthcare access, and heightened cancer prevalence, alongside developing therapeutic applications and the global response to health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.



Driving Forces Behind the Market Ascension



A surge in cancer diagnoses worldwide propels the need for innovative treatment options, with cancer remaining a leading health concern globally. The upswing in tuberculosis cases further solidifies the market's upward trend, with plasmid DNA vaccines showing promising potential in disease management.



The report highlights essential market players harnessing strategic innovations to consolidate their positions. Product launches, such as the 'ready-to-use' AAV detection kits and off-the-shelf helper plasmids, exemplify steps taken by companies to facilitate gene therapy research and streamline gene therapy program development.





Moderna Inc.'s acquisition of OriCiro Genomics exemplifies strategic moves within the sector to enhance plasmid DNA synthesis and amplification capabilities, integral to mRNA production. Regional Insights: Positioned as the current leader, North America dominates the market. However, the Middle East emerges as the fastest-growing region in the analysis, demonstrating the global market's dynamic landscape.

Market Composition



This study examines the sales of adeno-associated viral, adenoviral, lentiviral, and retroviral vectors, with revenue values reflecting factory gate values. The complex interplay of sales, services, and production geography within the market is deciphered to showcase a clear and comprehensive market scenario.



For industry professionals, stakeholders, and interested parties seeking a deep analysis of the Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Market, the report presents itself as a vital resource that encapsulates current and future market potentials.



With the current forecast and growth prospects, the Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Market is positioned not only as an investment opportunity but as a cornerstone for future therapeutic advancements and the wider healthcare sector.

Key Markets Covered:

By Product: Plasmid DNA; Viral Vectors

By Disease: Infectious Diseases; Genetic Disorders; Cancer; Other Diseases

By Application: Gene and Cancer Therapies; Viral Infections; Immunotherapy; Formulation Development; Other Applications

By End User: Research Institutes; Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies

