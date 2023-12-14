Virax Biolabs Group Limited Announces 1-for-10 Share Consolidation

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) ("Virax" or the "Company"), an innovative diagnostics company focused on the detection of immune responses and diagnosis of viral diseases, today announced that the annual general meetings of the shareholders held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at BioCity Glasgow, Bo'Ness Road, Newhouse, Lanarkshire, ML1 5UH, approved the proposed 1-for-10 share consolidation of its ordinary shares of US$0.0001 par value each (the "Share Consolidation").

Beginning with the opening of trading on December 18, 2023, the Company's ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-Share Consolidation basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the same symbol "VRAX", but under a new CUSIP number of G9495L125. The objective of the Share Consolidation is to enable the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Upon the effectiveness of the Share Consolidation, every ten issued and outstanding ordinary shares of a par value of US$0.0001 each will automatically be consolidated into one issued and outstanding ordinary share of a par value of US$0.001 each. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Share Consolidation. Instead, any fractional shares that would have resulted from the Share Consolidation will be rounded up to the next whole number. The Share Consolidation affects all shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder's percentage interest in the Company's outstanding ordinary shares, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares. The Share Consolidation was approved by the Company's board of directors on November 3, 2023, and its shareholders on December 6, 2023. The Company has filed a third Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association with the Cayman Islands Registrar of Companies.

About Virax Biolabs Group Limited.

Founded in 2013, Virax Biolabs Group Limited is an innovative biotech company focused on the detection of immune responses to and diagnosis of viral diseases. In addition to distributing an array of in-vitro diagnostic test kits, Virax Biolabs Group Limited is currently developing a proprietary T-Cell Test technology with the intention of providing an immunology profiling platform that assesses each individual's immune risk profile against major global viral threats. T-Cell testing can be particularly effective in the diagnosis of and therapeutics to combat COVID-19 as well as other threats including Monkeypox, Hepatitis B, Malaria, Herpes and Human Papillomavirus.

For more information, please visit www.viraxbiolabs.com .

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Virax and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties, risks and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other important factors are described in detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Virax's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2023. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

SOURCE Virax Biolabs