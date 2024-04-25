Virax Biolabs Launches Portfolio of Immune Profiling Solutions Evaluating Adaptive Immunity in Post-Viral Syndromes at ESCMID Global 2024

LONDON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) ("Virax" or the "Company"), an innovative biotechnology company focused on the detection of immune responses and diagnosis of viral diseases, announced today the launch of ImmuneSelect ("ImmuneSelect") within the ViraxImmune™ T-Cell diagnostic platform for research-use-only ("RUO"), at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Global 2024 (ESCMID) Congress, which is taking place from April 27th to April 30th, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain. The Company is hosting at Booth F43, and management will be available for discussions with research organizations and potential partners.

"We are very pleased to launch ImmuneSelect, an important portfolio of immune profiling solutions within our ViraxImmune™ T-Cell diagnostic platform," commented Mr. James Foster, Chief Executive Officer of Virax Biolabs. "The launch marks a significant milestone for Virax as it brings us a step closer to commercializing ViraxImmune™ as a full In-Vitro-Diagnostic product."

ImmuneSelect is the Company's new portfolio of immune profiling solutions dedicated to investigating adaptive immunity. ImmuneSelect is developed to evaluate T-Cell driven immunity and to aid in the understanding and early characterization of symptoms associated with post-viral syndromes, including Long COVID.

Products within the ImmuneSelect brand are for research and investigational use only and are not intended to be used as a diagnostics tool. The ImmuneSelect portfolio includes peptide pools covering epitopes from pathogens linked to post-viral syndromes. These include pools for SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-2 MHC-1 ("CD8"), Lyme Disease, Cytomegalovirus ("CMV"), Respiratory Syncytial Virus ("RSV") and Epstein-Barr Virus ("EBV"). ImmuneSelect's Recombinant Antibodies target cytokines and biomarkers, and they are available in different versions unconjugated to be tested on a range of applications including Flow Cytometry, ELISA and ELISpot/Fluorospot. ImmuneSelect is affordable, easy to use, and is compatible with most standard laboratory equipment.

Dr. Nigel McCracken, Ph.D., the Chief Operations Officer of Virax Biolabs said, "We believe there is great potential to utilize T-Cell diagnostics to help detect underlying post-viral infections by initially measuring the body's adaptive immune resistance to infections and then monitoring the potential progression of an individual's T-Cell functions following chronic antigen stimulation."

About Post-Viral Syndromes

Post-viral syndromes are a wide range of complex conditions involving physical, cognitive, emotional, and neurological difficulties that vary in severity over time. These conditions frequently lead to a sense of tiredness and weakness, pain, difficulty concentrating and headaches that linger after the viral infection has cleared. Various microbial and viral infections have been identified as possible triggers for post-viral syndromes, including SARS-COV-2, Epstein-Barr Virus, Cytomegalovirus, Human Herpesvirus, Enteroviruses, HPV and Zika, among others. Long COVID represents a significant public health challenge in the post-COVID-19 era with around 10% of SARS-COV-2 infections leading to Long COVID with over 60 million people around the world suffering from ongoing symptoms.

The exact underlying reason why people suffer from post-viral syndromes is not fully understood, however several factors are believed to play a role. These factors include problems with the immune system, such as ongoing chronic inflammation, autoimmunity, improper functioning of T-Cells and sometimes the reactivation of viruses that were previously dormant in the body. Currently, there are no reliable diagnostics for the early detection of post-viral syndromes, including Long COVID.

About Virax Biolabs Group Limited

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is an innovative biotechnology company focused on the detection of immune responses to and diagnosis of viral diseases. Virax Biolabs Group Limited is currently developing T-Cell-based test technologies with the intention of providing an immunology profiling platform. T-Cell testing can be particularly effective in the diagnosis and therapeutics of post-viral syndromes such as Long COVID and other chronic conditions linked to immune dysregulation.

For more information, please visit www.viraxbiolabs.com.

SOURCE Virax Biolabs