Virax Biolabs Presents at H.C. Wainwright's 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virax Biolabs ("Virax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRAX), an innovative biotechnology company focused on the detection of immune responses and diagnosis of viral diseases, today announced that Chief Operating Officer, Dr Nigel McCracken is presenting at H.C. Wainwright's 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, held in New York, NY and that the pre-recorded and on-demand presentation is now available.

Session details are as follows:

Date: September 9-11, 2024 at Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Title: Virax BioLabs Company Presentation

Virax Participant: Dr Nigel McCracken, Chief Operating Officer

Presentation Link: https://ir.viraxbiolabs.com

Virax management will be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings. Interested parties may request a one-on-one meeting.

About Virax Biolabs Group Limited

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is an innovative biotechnology company focused on the detection of immune responses to and diagnosis of viral diseases. Virax Biolabs Group Limited is currently developing T-Cell-based test technologies with the intention of providing an immunology profiling platform. T-Cell testing can be particularly effective in the diagnosis and therapeutics of post-acute infection syndromes such as Long COVID and other chronic conditions linked to immune dysregulation.

For more information, please visit www.viraxbiolabs.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Russo Partners, LLC

Nic Johnson and Adanna G. Alexander, Ph.D.

M: 303-482-6405

[email protected]

SOURCE Virax Biolabs