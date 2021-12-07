Virbac announces the approval of TULISSIN® (Tulathromycin injectable) in the U.S. and a collaboration with Pharmgate

WESTLAKE, Texas and WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virbac is proud to announce the launch of its first product in the U.S. food production animal market with the FDA approval of TULISSIN® (Tulathromycin injectable) Injectable Solution for use in cattle and swine. The product will be available in two concentrations: 100 mg/ml and 25 mg/ml to properly cover the two segments. TULISSIN 100 Injectable Solution will be available in 500, 250, 100 and 50 ml bottles and TULISSIN 25 Injectable Solution in 250 and 100 ml bottles.

Virbac will market the cattle products with its own direct sales force; whereas for swine, Virbac announces that it has entered into an agreement with Pharmgate. Under this arrangement, Pharmgate, with a very robust sales and technical services division, will represent Virbac to swine veterinarians and producers across the U.S.

Virbac has a very strong presence in the large animal health segment in several regions, including Asia, Pacific, Europe and Latin America. This will be Virbac's first foray into this segment for the U.S. market.

"We are excited to collaborate with a reputable animal health organization, such as Virbac, as they launch a range of products into the U.S. large animal market," says Ed Seed, head of Global Sales & Marketing for Pharmgate. "Adding this initial product, TULISSIN, to our portfolio over the coming year will expand our offering in fulfilling our customers' complete therapeutic product needs."

"We see the market authorization of TULISSIN as a major accomplishment and are excited about our introduction into the food producing animal market for the U.S. I am convinced that Pharmgate, with its broad portfolio of products and strong field team, key relationships and expertise, is a perfect fit for Virbac to successfully enter the swine segment," says Francois Fournier, president & CEO, Virbac North America.

Focusing on animal health, from the beginning

At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables us to diagnose, prevent and treat the majority of pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving animals' quality of life and to shaping together the future of animal health.

Pharmgate Animal Health LLC is the joint venture between Pharmgate LLC, the majority-owned U.S. subsidiary of Jinhe Biotechnology Co., Ltd., P. R. China, the world leader in the production of chlortetracycline feed grade, chlortetracycline hydrochloride, and other animal health compounds and ECO Animal Health, London U.K., a leader in the development, registration and marketing of pharmaceutical products for global animal health markets including Aivlosin®, as well as a range of branded generic animal health therapeutic products.

