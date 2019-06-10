Vircom's New modusCloud Alerts Portal Integrates with Proofpoint Essentials, Further Streamlining Workflows for MSPs

Managed Service Providers, IT Managers, and Network Administrators can now set and monitor Security and Business Alerts on their Proofpoint Essentials deployments, making them more responsive to their user and customer needs.

MONTREAL, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Vircom is announcing the release of its brand-new modusCloud Alerts Portal. The modusCloud Alerts Portal integrates with both modusCloud, Vircom's leading cloud email security product, and with Proofpoint Essentials, the cloud email security offering for SMBs by industry-leader Proofpoint. MSPs, IT Managers, and Network Administrators who work with Vircom will now be able to create and monitor security and business alerts for noteworthy events requiring attention and corrective action. The end result is a higher level of service and quicker response times for their customers and users.

"We're thrilled to offer this value-added tool and integration for our customers, partners and MSPs," says Mike Petsalis, CEO of Vircom. "This is another step forward in our focus on making life a little easier for those who are on the front lines protecting corporate email from advanced threats, ransomware, email fraud and phishing attacks. This is of crucial importance in the face of all the cyber threats constantly barrelling their way towards SMBs across the globe, and is something we continue to excel at. Vircom has always been about end user and administrator serenity so that employees can focus on their own work and business."

The modusCloud Alerts Portal allows for the creation of numerous Business and Security alerts on modusCloud Email Security and Proofpoint Essentials. Business alerts will help MSPs and other Vircom partners detect any changes to their customers' configurations affecting service such as package trial expiration. Security alerts will help all customers detect the events affecting their security posture, such as an incorrectly set up or configured SPF record. The modusCloud Alerts Portal also includes an informative dashboard summarizing all the selected events, with intuitive drill-down to specific events.

"This new tool and integration make management easier and more efficient, allowing MSPs, partners and customers to better realize the true benefits of modusCloud's advanced protection against today's evolving threat landscape, all with the service, expertise and support that has distinguished Vircom's brand for more than two decades," adds Mr. Petsalis.

Indeed, modusCloud has proven to be a successful cloud email security offering not only because of its advanced technology, but also because of the profound customer service Vircom provides. Quick response times, experienced support representatives and a service-dedicated sales team have all meant that customers have little to question in proceeding with Vircom as their email security partner.

As Mr. Petsalis puts it, "Our teams rally around delighting our customers, and modusCloud is rapidly becoming their solution of choice precisely because it empowers them to do as much as possible to keep their organizations secure. The new modusCloud Alerts Portal is yet another strong step in that direction".

About Vircom

Vircom has been providing for more than two decades cutting-edge solutions that keep IT Teams and MSPs serene and effective. Vircom's cloud email security offering, modusCloud, gives SMBs and MSPs some of the most powerful email protection on the market, featuring filtering driven by machine learning, Advanced Threat Protection and Sandboxing, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Email Encryption, and Email Archiving. With over 3000 customers and more than 3 million mailboxes protected, Vircom is helping organizations of all sizes meet their security needs as they transition to Office 365 and other cloud systems.

