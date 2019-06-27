Vireo Health Announces Inclusion in Horizons Marijuana Index ETFs

MINNEAPOLIS, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO;OTCQX: VREOF), a leading science-focused, multi-state cannabis company, today announced that its shares have been included in the Horizons US Marijuana Index ETF (HMUS) and the Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HMJR).

The Horizons US Marijuana Index (HMUS) was the first of its kind and seeks to track the price movements of a portfolio of North American publicly listed companies with significant business activities in the United States marijuana or hemp industries. Stocks must meet certain requirements to be included in this ETF. A company must be listed on an US or Canadian exchange, represent significant exposure in the hemp and marijuana industries, have a market capitalization greater than CAD$75M, a stock price greater than CAD$0.25, and have a 30 day average daily trading volume of greater than CAD$100,000. Stocks in this ETF are rebalanced quarterly so that no single stock holds more than 10.0 percent of the weight in the index.

The Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index (HMJR) is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of primarily North American publicly listed small-capitalization companies primarily involved in the cultivation, production and/or distribution of marijuana. Stocks must meet certain requirements to be included in this ETF. A company must be listed on a regulated stock exchange in a developed market; be a cultivator, producer, and/or distributor of marijuana or cannabis; and have a market capitalization greater than CAD$50M. Stocks in this ETF are rebalanced quarterly so that no single stock holds more than eight percent of the weight in the index.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of more than 350 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally-friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company is currently licensed in eleven states and territories: Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico and Rhode Island. For more information about the company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries

Sam Gibbons

Vice President, Investor Relations

samgibbons@vireohealth.com

(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Corporate Communications

albezakes@vireohealth.com

(267) 221-4800

SOURCE Vireo Health International, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.vireohealth.com

