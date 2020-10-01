Vireo Health Announces Sale of Assets of Ohio Medical Solutions to Ayr Strategies for Total Consideration of $4.85 Million

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO, OTCQX: VREOF), the science-focused, multi-state cannabis company with active operations in exclusively medical-only markets and licenses in seven states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement with Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE:AYR.A)(OTCQX:AYRSF), to sell all of the assets and liabilities of its affiliated company, Ohio Medical Solutions, LLC ("OMS"), for total consideration of $4.85 million.

"This transaction allows Vireo to monetize a license acquired at minimal cost through a merit-based award process, and reallocate the proceeds to our core markets, where we see significant opportunities to improve revenue growth and future cash flow generation," said Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "We're especially pleased to achieve yet another milestone for our shareholders without the dilutive impacts of other forms of financing. We're continuing to scale our operations in high-value markets like Arizona, New York, New Mexico, Maryland and Minnesota, and expect to generate stronger performance across each of these markets in fiscal year 2021."

Ohio Medical Solutions holds a permit for the processing of medical cannabis in the state of Ohio. This permit was initially awarded to OMS through a merit-based application process in 2019. Based in Akron, OMS manufactures cannabis-based products in a 11,300 square foot processing facility. The transaction's total consideration of $4.85 million includes $1.15 million in cash and $3.7 million in the form of Right of Use liabilities associated with lease obligations. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally-friendly, state-of-the-art greenhouses and distributes its products through its growing network of Green GoodsTM retail dispensaries and through hundreds of third-party dispensaries in seven states. Vireo's team of more than 400 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, Vireo is licensed to grow and/or process cannabis in 9 markets. The Company is operational in 7 of those 8 markets – including the core markets of Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania. The Company holds 32 total retail dispensary licenses, of which 13 are currently open for business. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Ayr Strategies ("Ayr") is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focusing on high-growth markets. With anchor operations in Massachusetts and Nevada, the company cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores. Ayr strives to enrich and enliven consumers' experience every day - helping them to live their best lives, elevated. Ayr's leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrstrategies.com.

