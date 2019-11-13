Vireo Health Appoints Amber Shimpa to the New Role of Chief Administrative Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO;OTCQX: VREOF), the leading science-focused multi-state cannabis company, today announced that Amber Shimpa will be transitioning to the newly created role of Chief Administrative Officer ("CAO") on December 2, 2019.

As CAO, Ms. Shimpa will continue to lead the Company's human resources and business administration teams and further drive the integration of people and culture for Vireo. She will work closely with Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") & Founder Kyle Kingsley to perpetuate Vireo's core values and culture as its workforce continues to rapidly expand. Ms. Shimpa will also spearhead Vireo's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and Diversity and Inclusion programs. Ms. Shimpa serves on Vireo's Board of Directors and is a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee.

Ms. Shimpa has served as the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") for Vireo since 2014 and has been responsible for building the accounting, finance and human resources teams of the Company since its startup phase. Amber has established herself as an accomplished finance executive and has raised and deployed more than US$100 million of capital with Vireo since 2014. Prior to Vireo, Ms. Shimpa had 14 years of experience as a financial services professional with various commercial and investment banking organizations.

"We are deeply grateful to Amber for her service as our Company's first CFO. There is no C-level executive that has done more for this Company since its inception. We would not be where we are today without her strong leadership, expansive skill set and deep commitment to Vireo's success," said CEO Kyle Kingsley, M.D.

Dr. Kingsley continued, "Amber was one of Vireo's first executive hires in 2014 and helped lead the Company's successful growth from a single-state operator to one of the largest publicly listed multi-state operators in the cannabis industry. I have no doubt that she will continue to make significant contributions to our business in her new role as CAO, particularly in the area of expanding the roles of minorities and women throughout our Company and the industry at-large."

"I am very excited about this new role and the opportunity to focus on ongoing diversity and inclusion within the Vireo family and across the cannabis industry," said Amber Shimpa. "I look forward to working closely with our entire executive team and I'm proud of the Company's commitment to an amazing, inclusive, workplace culture."

Vireo will announce its new CFO under cover of separate news release on November 14, 2019.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of more than 400 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company currently is licensed in eleven markets including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Rhode Island. For more information about the Company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

