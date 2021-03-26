Vireo Health Closes First Tranche of Debt Financing with Green Ivy Capital

MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International Inc., ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO,OTCQX: VREOF), the leading physician-led, science-focused multi-state cannabis company, today announced that it has closed on the first tranche of the previously-announced senior secured, delayed draw term loan (the "Credit Facility") with Chicago Atlantic Group (the "agent"), an affiliate of Green Ivy Capital, and a group of lenders. The first tranche of U.S. $23.5 million, net of fees and closing costs, will be utilized to support the Company's ongoing growth initiatives and working capital requirements.

"We're very pleased to formalize our relationship with Chicago Atlantic Group as we continue expanding our operations and prepare our business for stronger growth as our markets transition from medical to adult-use programs," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kyle Kingsley. "This facility allows Vireo to continue pursuing first-mover advantages in markets where we see potential for revenue growth and margin expansion, beginning with incremental expansion projects at our cultivation facilities in Arizona and Maryland planned for the second quarter."

The facility is non-convertible with a three-year term, has an aggregate principal amount of up to $46,000,000, and will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 13.625%, payable monthly in cash and 2.75% per annum in monthly PIK interest. The lenders and agent will receive warrants at an aggregate rate of 30% coverage based on the gross amount of each tranche advanced, with a warrant strike price equal to the volume weighted average trading price of Vireo's stock for the 10 days prior to closing. Additional advances under the facility are subject to the discretion of the lenders and the proceeds may be used for approved acquisitions or other purposes approved by the lenders.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities, state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods™ and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Vireo's team of more than 400 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, Vireo is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in nine markets and operates 16 dispensaries nationwide. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

