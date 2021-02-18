Vireo Health Completes Expansion of Arizona Cannabis Cultivation Facility with the Addition of 9-Acres of Shade House

PHOENIX, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Natural Remedies, Inc. ("ANR" or "the Company"), an affiliate of Vireo Health International, Inc. (CNSX: VREO,OTCQX: VREOF), today announced that the Company has completed a major expansion of its cultivation and processing facility south of Tucson, AZ. The expansion features a nine-acre shade house that the Company expects to increase ANR's output capacity of cannabis flower by at least fivefold.

The Company broke ground on the planned expansion last summer, before residents in Arizona voted to legalize adult-use cannabis. With adult-use cannabis now legal in the state and a significantly expanded cultivation site, ANR is well positioned to produce significantly more cannabis flower to meet growing adult-use consumer demand at both its dispensary located at 22041 North 23rd Avenue in Phoenix and through wholesale channels.

"Our expansion in Arizona represents another strategic investment to drive growth in one of our core markets," said Founder and CEO Dr. Kyle Kingsley. "With the rapid legalization of adult-use cannabis, the state is facing a potential shortage of cannabis flower. Our expanded facilities and additional growing acreage will create a real opportunity for Vireo Health in Arizona. We expect the expansion to drive significant growth in our wholesale business and increased sales at our now adult-use eligible dispensary in Phoenix. We are also currently planning an incremental 9-acre shade house in addition to the current facility."

The Company expects that the expanded facility will create up to 45 new jobs this year. The nine-acre expansion makes the Arizona facility the largest cultivation site in Vireo Health's five core markets.

ANR also recently announced that it has also offering the option of medical cannabis home delivery to its customers in the Phoenix area. The Company's full line of cannabis products will be available for delivery to medical cannabis patients in Phoenix. For more information about ANR or to learn about local delivery options, please visit: https://visitgreengoods.com/phoenix/.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities, state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods™ and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Vireo's team of more than 400 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, Vireo is licensed to grow and/or process cannabis in nine markets and operates 15 dispensaries nationwide. Vireo holds additional retail licenses in four markets. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Media Inquiries

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(267) 221-4800

Investor Inquiries

Sam Gibbons

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(612) 314-8995

SOURCE Vireo Health International, Inc.

Related Links

www.vireohealth.com

