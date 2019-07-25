Vireo Health Files Patent for Multichannel Vaporizer

MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO), a leading physician-led, science-focused multi-state cannabis company, today announced that the Company filed a patent application with United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for a multichannel vaporizer designed to hold at least two vaporizer cartridges. The device will allow a user to adjust the mixture of vapor coming from each cartridge using a simple interface.

"Vireo Health is committed to helping consumers find their 'cannabis sweet spot' whether they are a connoisseur or a first-time user," said Founder and CEO Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "When developed, in addition to potential medical benefits, we expect that the multichannel vaporizer will allow consumers to control and adjust their own experience or even create their own custom blends of different strains, terpene profiles, and flavors."

Currently, if a consumer or patient wants to use more than one vaporizer formulation, he or she needs to purchase a separate vaporizer cartridge for each formulation. For example, if a user wanted the full spectrum of THC to CBD ratios that Vireo offers, the patient would have to purchase five different cartridges. The user would also need to purchase a separate battery for each cartridge or change out the cartridges every time he or she wanted to use a different formulation.

The multichannel vaporizer will be a single device that will allow a user to carefully change and control the desired effect for every inhalation. In one application­­ of the invention, the vaporizer would house a separate THC cartridge and CBD cartridge, thus enabling the user to adjust the THC to CBD ratio of the vapor to his or her preference in real time.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of more than 350 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company currently is licensed in eleven markets including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Rhode Island. For more information about the company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Contact Information

Media Inquiries

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Corporate Communications

albezakes@vireohealth.com

(267) 221-4800

Investor Inquiries

Sam Gibbons

Vice President, Investor Relations

samgibbons@vireohealth.com

(612) 314-8995

