Vireo Health Launches 1937 Cannabis Brand

1937 Cannabis ( www.1937cannabis.com ) is now available in dispensaries throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland and features legendary strains such as 'Bubba Kush' and 'Sweet Cheese' that are handpicked and hand-packaged to assure only the best flower is utilized. The flower is cured for extended time periods to create a smoother taste, enhanced terpene profile, and deeper aromatics. 1937 Cannabis is 100% pesticide free and sold in premium, airtight glass jars.

"We are excited to announce the launch of 1937, a new line of premium-quality cannabis products," said CEO and Founder Kyle Kingsley, MD. "By expanding our product lines to include dry flower, we are increasing access and affordability, while providing our customers – both cannabis connoisseurs and medical patients alike – with new choices and opportunities to discover which products best meet their individual needs."

"Vireo is developing a strong portfolio of brands that engage and delight both recreation and medical consumers," added Harris Rabin Chief Marketing Officer of Vireo Health. "1937 is our second major brand, but we are creating and launching a variety of exciting, new brands for every occasion our customers have to enjoy cannabis products."

The brand name, 1937, is a reference to The Marihuana Tax Act of 1937, federal legislation designed to prohibit cannabis use. As Americans across the country work to end cannabis prohibition, the 1937 brand proudly stands for social justice and equality for all.

The Company plans to expand the 1937 Cannabis product line in Pennsylvania and Maryland and to make it available in other state-based markets in which Vireo is licensed to operate.

Learn more at: www.1937cannabis.com/ or follow the brand on Instagram www.instagram.com/1937cannabis/.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of nearly 400 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company currently is licensed in eleven markets including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Rhode Island. For more information about the Company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Contact Information

Media Inquiries

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Corporate Communications

albezakes@vireohealth.com

(267) 221-4800

Investor Inquiries

Sam Gibbons

Vice President, Investor Relations

samgibbons@vireohealth.com

(612) 314-8995

SOURCE Vireo Health International, Inc.

Related Links

www.vireohealth.com

