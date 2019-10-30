Vireo Health Launches New 'Green Goods' Retail Dispensary Brand in Scranton, Pennsylvania

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc., ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSNX: VREO; OTQX: VREOF), a leading physician-founded, science-focused multi-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of its new and innovative Green Goods™ retail dispensary brand.

The first Green Goods branded retail location opened today in Scranton, Pennsylvania offering customers cannabis products from Vireo and other state-licensed manufacturers. The Company plans to open a second Green Goods location in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and a third location in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, pending regulatory approval. The Company intends on launching all new dispensaries and renovating existing ones under the Green Goods banner.

"Green Goods represents the next evolution of Vireo's commitment to providing a best-in-class personalized customer experience," said Kyle Kingsley, M.D. Founder and CEO of Vireo. "The design of Green Goods provides a safe, welcoming environment for all customers featuring on-site pharmacists and a 'knowledge bar' for those interested in learning more about cannabis."

The Green Goods experience will extend to the community at-large and to the digital sphere. Building on the Company's commitment to social responsibility, Green Goods dispensaries will serve as a hub for community programs, educational events, and advocacy. Moreover, a new eCommerce platform will soon be launched to compliment the in-store experience by offering convenient pick up and home delivery options, where permitted by regulations.

"The Green Goods brand represents Vireo's dedication to patients, plant-based medicine, and the planet," said Harris Rabin, Chief Marketing Officer of Vireo. "Cannabis offers customers a more natural alternative and so we created Green Goods to embody that connection to the nature and transform how we interact with our patients, communities, and employees."

The innovative layout and modern aesthetics of the Green Goods stores were created by Tersigni Palachek, a leading New York-based design firm. The Green Goods brand strategy and identity were developed in partnership with AP Keaton, a New York-based brand agency.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of nearly 400 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company currently is licensed in eleven markets including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Rhode Island. For more information about the Company, please visit www.vireohealth.com .



