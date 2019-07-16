Vireo Health Launches New York's First Same-Day Marijuana Delivery Service

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health of New York ("Vireo" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of Vireo Health International (CSE: VREO), a leading physician-led, science-focused multi-state cannabis company, today announced that patients living in the New York City metro area, Westchester County, and Nassau County now have access to free, same-day marijuana delivery.

Launched in April 2017, Vireo's medical marijuana home delivery service has rapidly expanded. Since its inception, the Company has made more than 25,000 home deliveries to patients. With over 1,000 Google reviews with an average 4.9 out of 5 star rating, it is now the first company in New York to offer a free same-day delivery option.

"Our same-day home delivery service is designed to match the convenience that New Yorkers have become accustomed to in the era of Amazon, Uber and Seamless," said Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "The growing popularity of our home delivery service has allowed us to achieve the economies of scale necessary to offer same-day delivery throughout the Greater New York City area."

Vireo's home delivery service was designed by a team of security experts, pharmacists, and health-care providers. "As a physician-led company, our goal is to provide safe and effective products in a trusted and supportive environment, and nothing is safer than one's own home. We want to ensure that all our patients do not feel stigmatized and can receive the highest quality service and products with the convenience they deserve," said Stephen Dahmer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Vireo Health.

Patients who place orders by 12:00 p.m. EDT will be eligible to receive free same-day delivery. Payment for deliveries can be made using CanPay, a cannabis debit payment app available on iPhone and Android devices. More information is available online at www.vireohealth.com/ny/delivery.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of more than 350 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company currently is licensed in eleven markets including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Rhode Island. For more information about the company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

