Vireo Health Names Ari Hoffnung Chief Strategy Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO;OTCQX: VREOF), a leading physician-founded, science-focused multi-state cannabis company, today announced the promotion of Chief Operating Officer ­Ari Hoffnung to the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Hoffnung also serves on Vireo's Board of Directors.

As Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Hoffnung will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer Kyle Kingsley, M.D. and lead the Company's corporate communications, government affairs, and public policy efforts, both locally in state-based markets throughout the country and federally in Washington, D.C. He will also continue to manage the Vireo's growing eCommerce and Home Delivery sales channels along with the Information Technology and Security teams.

"Since joining in 2015, Ari has had a huge positive impact on Vireo's growth and success. As Chief Operating Officer, Ari's broad skill sets and leadership abilities helped us transform our business from a one-state operator into the impressive multi-state operator we are today," said Chief Executive Officer Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "I am confident that in his new role, Ari will continue to successfully guide our company through the rapidly evolving legislative and business landscapes."

Mr. Hoffnung joined Vireo in 2015 as the Chief Executive Officer of Vireo Health of New York and brings more than two decades of leadership experience on Wall Street, New York City Hall and the cannabis industry to the position of Chief Strategy Officer. He was previously the founder and CEO of Fiorello Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a New York-based medical cannabis company. Prior to that, Mr. Hoffnung served as New York City's Deputy Comptroller for Budget & Public Affairs, where he oversaw the City's $70 billion budget. Prior to serving in New York City government, Mr. Hoffnung was a Managing Director at Bear Stearns, where he worked for more than a decade. He holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance degree from New York University's Stern School of Business and a Bachelor's degree from Queens College.

The Company also announced that promotions of Christian Gonzales to Executive Vice President of Operations, overseeing Vireo's manufacturing and retail operations, and Gary Starr, M.D to Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Minnesota Medical Solutions (MinnMed), the company's wholly owned subsidiary in the State of Minnesota.

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of nearly 400 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company currently is licensed in eleven markets including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Rhode Island. For more information about the Company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

