Vireo Health Opens Two More Green Goods Cannabis Patient Centers in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health of Minnesota, LLC ("Vireo" or "the Company"), a subsidiary of Vireo Health International, Inc. (CNSX: VREO,OTCQX: VREOF), today announced the official openings of two new medical cannabis patient centers located in Burnsville, MN and Woodbury, MN. The new locations officially opened for business on December 31, 2020 and expanded the Green Goods brand to eight total locations in Minnesota. The new locations will be the first medical cannabis dispensaries in the cities of Burnsville and Woodbury.

The opening of the new locations comes as Vireo Health of Minnesota also completed a full rebranding of its four existing retail locations throughout the state, now also known as Green Goods. Despite the challenges of 2020, the Company successfully completed these construction projects on time and on budget to effectively meet its own previously announced deadline to augment patient access in the state. Vireo Health of Minnesota now has eight operational Green Goods retail locations in the state.

"We are excited to announce that by launching the new locations in Burnsville and Woodbury, Vireo has fulfilled our promise to Minnesotans to renovate and expand our retail footprint to eight medical cannabis patient centers in the state," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kyle Kingsley. "Previously, patients in Burnsville and Woodbury had to travel long distances to get their medicine. These new locations will increase access and ensure that all patients in the greater Twin Cities-area will be able to easily access the important treatment and medicine they require."

The two newest Green Goods cannabis patient centers are located at:

Green Goods Burnsville, 14334 Burnhaven Drive, Suite 14334, Burnsville, MN 55306

55306 Green Goods Woodbury, 803 Bielenberg Drive, Building F5, Suites 101, Woodbury, MN 55125

Both locations will offer medical cannabis in a variety of consumption formats familiar to most patients, including soft gels capsules, oral solutions, tablets, dissolvable powders, and concentrated cannabis oils. Green Goods will also feature a 'knowledge bar' for patients seeking expert information and full-time, onsite pharmacists to help guide patients through their medical cannabis journey.

A Minnesota-based company founded in 2014 by Minneapolis emergency physician Dr. Kyle Kingsley, Vireo is committed to helping Minnesotans who qualify for medical cannabis to better understand and gain access to safe, effective cannabis-based products.

Green Goods locations are designed to create an inviting atmosphere that provides personalized service and wellness programs for patients. The locations will also be used for community engagement events, charitable giving programs, and educational outreach efforts. The rebrand which occurred at the Company's existing cannabis patient centers in Minneapolis, Bloomington, Rochester, and Moorhead now makes for a more relaxing and engaging environment that helps streamline the process of purchasing medical cannabis products in order to help serve more patients in a timely fashion.

To learn more about Vireo Health of Minnesota and Green Goods retail locations, please visit www.minnesotamedicalsolutions.com .

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products at environmentally friendly, state-of-the-art cultivation facilities and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods™ retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Vireo's team of more than 400 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, Vireo is licensed to grow and/or process cannabis in nine markets. The Company is operational in five of those markets – including the core markets of Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, and New York. The Company currently operates 16 dispensaries nationwide and holds additional retail licenses in four markets. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Contact Information

Media Inquiries

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(267) 221-4800

Investor Inquiries

Sam Gibbons

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(612) 314-8995

SOURCE Vireo Health International, Inc.

