Vireo Health Subordinate Voting Shares Approved for Inclusion on the OTCQX® Best Market

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), a leading physician-led, science-focused, multi-state cannabis company, today announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Vireo will begin trading on August 2 on OTCQX under the symbol "VREOF."

Vireo first went public earlier this year, when it began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the stock symbol "VREO".

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VREOF/overview. MCAP LLC acted as Vireo Health International's OTCQX sponsor.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of more than 350 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally-friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company is currently licensed in eleven markets including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Rhode Island. For more information about the company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

