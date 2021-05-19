Vireo Health to Host Virtual Investor Day Events on June 8th and June 9th

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), the leading physician-led, science-focused multi-state cannabis company, today announced that it will host a series of online virtual events for the institutional and retail investment communities on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 and Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

On the evening of Tuesday, June 8, 2021, Vireo will host an online video webcast featuring the Company's executive leadership team and provide updates regarding its long-term vision, strategy, and financial outlook. In addition to the online video webcast, members of Vireo's senior leadership team will host a conference call the following morning to discuss these business updates and answer questions from the investment community.

"We're looking forward to providing the investment community with a more detailed look at our portfolio of attractive U.S. cannabis assets and showcasing the potential of the various expansion projects that are currently underway across our operating footprint," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Kingsley, M.D. "We would have liked to host this event in person with shareholders and analysts across the United States and Canada, but challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from welcoming all audiences in an in-person setting. Our video webcast and conference call will enable audiences to experience Vireo in an exciting format and we look forward to welcoming everyone in June."

Vireo's virtual investor day events will be webcast live and all interested parties are invited to join by registering in advance using the registration links contained in this news release.

Vireo Health Virtual Investor Day Video Webcast

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Registration: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3192578/ECC0B9E645DB41B7F86E92F94DD4BEB3

Replay: A replay will be posted to Vireo's Investor Relations website

Vireo Health Investment Community Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2871533

Replay: A replay will be posted to Vireo's Investor Relations website

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities, state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods™ and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Vireo's team of more than 400 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, Vireo is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in eight markets and operates 16 dispensaries nationwide. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries : Media Inquiries: Sam Gibbons Albe Zakes Vice President, Investor Relations Vice President, Corporate Communications [email protected] [email protected] (612) 314-8995 (267) 221-4800

