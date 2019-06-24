Vireo Health to Present at MJ Micro Conference in New York on June 25

MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO), a leading science-focused, multi-state cannabis company, today announced its participation at the MJ Micro Conference in New York City on June 25, 2019.

Chief Executive Officer Kyle Kingsley, M.D., will present to investors at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Dr. Kingsley will also meet with investors during one-on-one meetings at the conference.

MJ Micro is an invitational forum that unites publicly traded cannabis companies led by seasoned executives with institutional and high net worth investors. MJ Micro selects established companies to present at MJ Micro that have proof of concept, revenue streams, audited financials, and valuations justified by public markets. MJ Micro is a production of MJLink.com Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Networks, Inc.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of more than 350 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally-friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company is currently licensed in eleven states and territories: Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico and Rhode Island. For more information about the company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries

Sam Gibbons

Vice President, Investor Relations

samgibbons@vireohealth.com

(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Corporate Communications

albezakes@vireohealth.com

(267) 221-4800

SOURCE Vireo Health International, Inc.

