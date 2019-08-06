Vireo Health to Present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), a leading physician-led, science-focused, multi-state cannabis company, today announced its participation at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston on August 8, 2019.

Chief Executive Officer Kyle Kingsley, M.D., will present and meet with investors at the conference. Dr. Kingsley's presentation will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. CT). An electronic copy of Dr. Kingsley's presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Vireo's website.

The Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference has become one of the industry's premier investment industry conferences for companies and investors focused on growth. During this two-day event, leading companies and investors in the global growth universe will come together to share knowledge, discuss emerging trends, build relationships, identify opportunities, and ignite global ideas for growth. Investors interested in meeting with Vireo management at this event should contact their Canaccord representative.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of more than 350 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally-friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company is currently licensed in eleven markets including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Rhode Island. For more information about the company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

