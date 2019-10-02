Vireo Health to Present at the Canaccord Genuity U.S. Cannabis Symposium

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), a leading physician-led, science-focused, multi-state cannabis company, today announced its participation at the Canaccord Genuity U.S. Cannabis Symposium in Toronto on October 3, 2019.

Chief Executive Officer Kyle Kingsley, M.D., will present and meet with investors at the conference. Dr. Kingsley's presentation will begin at approximately 12:50 p.m. ET (11:50 a.m. CT). An electronic copy of Dr. Kingsley's presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Vireo's website.

The Canaccord Genuity U.S. Cannabis Symposium is a one-day event featuring company presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management teams representing every facet of the U.S. cannabis industry, including multi-state operators, technology providers, brand owners, hemp producers, oil extractors and ancillary products businesses. Investors interested in meeting with Vireo management at this event should contact their Canaccord representative.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of nearly 400 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company currently is licensed in eleven markets including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Rhode Island. For more information about the Company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

