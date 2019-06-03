Vireo Health to Present at Upcoming Conference Events

MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO), a leading science-focused, multi-state cannabis company, today announced its participation at the following two upcoming conference events:

Chief Executive Officer Kyle Kingsley , M.D., will be a panelist at the Eight Capital & Cassels Brock State of the Union: American Cannabis Forum in Toronto on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:15am ET . The theme of Dr. Kingsley's panel will be "Balancing Execution and Scale".

The Eight Capital & Cassels Brock American Cannabis Form will feature a unique mix of cannabis companies, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts as well as members of the media, all gathered together to discuss the current issues facing cannabis companies operating today as well as providing an opportunity to network and share ideas.

Piper Jaffray's Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference is one of largest consumer conference events on Wall Street. This year's conference will feature a separate track dedicated solely to cannabis industry participants. Industry leaders will share their perspectives on exciting opportunities and challenges and provide attendees the opportunity to gain valuable insight into the rapidly evolving cannabis industry.

Dr. Kingsley will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts at both of these events. Investors interested in meeting with Vireo should contact their Eight Capital or Piper Jaffray representatives. More information can be found at https://investors.vireohealth.com/home/default.aspx.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of more than 300 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally-friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company is currently licensed in ten states including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. For more information about the company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

