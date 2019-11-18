Vireo Health to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 27, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CNSX: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), a leading science-focused, multi-state cannabis company, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 before the market opens.

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its business and financial results that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). A live audio webcast of the call will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Vireo's website at https://investors.vireohealth.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 866-211-3165 (Toll-Free) or 647-689-6580 (International) and entering conference ID 5293509. A webcast replay will be available for one year on Vireo's website.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc.'s mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo's physician-led team of more than 400 employees provides best-in-class cannabis products and customer experience. Vireo cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses, manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts, and sells its products at both company-owned and third-party dispensaries. The Company currently is licensed in eleven markets including Arizona, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, and Rhode Island. For more information about the company, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

