Virfex, Inc., Wareham, Massachusetts Announces The RAVEN™ Level III Ultra Lightweight Body Armor Plate

WAREHAM, Mass., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virfex, Inc is pleased to announce its "RAVEN™" Level III Body Armor Torso Plate Insert, which offers multi-hit protection against .308 NATO M80, .30-06 M2 Ball, 5.56x45mm M193, 7.62x39 FMJ and 7.62x39 MSC is now fully NIJ0101.06 Level III certified. This is their lightest plate to date. Using DSM Dyneema(R) Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene and Virfex's proprietary manufacturing technologies, they minimize weight and thickness while maximizing multi-shot protection. The RAVEN™ is designed to provide "all-day protection" for police officers, federal agents, first responders, prison guards, private security, cash-in-transit drivers, and others in need of protection from the vast majority of domestic threats.

Raven Product Image Raven Threats Defeated

Plate Specs

Weight: 2.5 lbs. (10x12 Shooter Cut)

Thickness: 1.1"

Curve: Single

Warranty: 10 Years

Plate Applications: External Carriers, Plate Carriers, and Tactical Body Armor

Origin: All Virfex Body Armor Plates and Carriers are designed and manufactured in Massachusetts. All of the RAVEN™'s raw materials are proudly Made in the USA!

Virfex, Inc's President, Gus Dehni, stated, "We are very pleased to receive full NIJ 0101.06 Level 3 Certification for our first multi shot plate entry into the body armor market. We believe with our technical expertise and raw material partners, Virfex will have Level III+ and Level IV plates NIJ 0101.06 certified within 2022"

About Virfex, Inc: Virfex is a U.S. based body armor manufacturer specializing in lightweight and affordable personal protection products. Virfex also designs armor carrier systems intended for professional duty use amongst Law Enforcement and Military Agencies.

About National Institute of Justice: The NIJ is the research, development and evaluation agency of the U.S. Department of Justice. The NIJ promulgates standards for body armor used by law enforcement agencies in the USA. The NIJ reviews submitted body armor against their standards including the review of the armor's design, test data from NVLAP accredited labs and on-site inspections of manufacturing facilities. The NIJ Level III standard requires protection against six shots from a reference .308 NATO M80 bullet.

Press Contact:

Gus Dehni

Virfex, Inc.

6 Little Brook Road

Wareham, Massachusetts 02576

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 508-273-7551

Website: https://virfex.com

See Press Kit for full resolution photos: https://virfex.com/rvn21-press

SOURCE Virfex, Inc.

