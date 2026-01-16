Virga Capital Enters Austin Market with Acquisition of The Beacon at Pfluger Farm

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virga Capital has closed on its first multifamily acquisition in the Austin metropolitan area with the purchase of The Beacon at Pfluger Farm, a 258-unit Class A apartment community located in Pflugerville, Texas.

The Beacon at Pfluger Farm

Built in 2022, The Beacon at Pfluger Farm is a three-story, garden-style community offering a balanced mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences with an average unit size of approximately 890 square feet. The property features contemporary interior finishes and a market-leading amenity package that includes a clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, two fitness facilities, coworking and resident lounge spaces, private garages, and outdoor gathering areas.

The Beacon at Pfluger Farm is located within a 10-minute walk of the 1.5 million-square-foot Stone Hill Town Center, providing residents with immediate access to a wide range of restaurants, retailers, and entertainment options. Situated in the high-growth Pflugerville submarket, the property benefits from limited near-term supply, proximity to technology and advanced manufacturing employers, and strong regional connectivity via State Highway 45 and State Highway 130.

"We acquired The Beacon as Austin's multifamily supply pipeline is falling off a cliff following years of elevated deliveries," said Robert Lateiner, Founder and CEO of Virga Capital. "That dynamic has created a generational opportunity to invest in one of the nation's strongest long-term growth markets at a cyclical low. With 2025 absorption exceeding 20,000 units—roughly double the historic average—this acquisition positions Virga as a front-runner ahead of the return of large-scale institutional capital. The window to invest in Austin multifamily is open, but it is closing quickly."

The property will be professionally managed by Valiant Residential, a Texas-based multifamily management firm with extensive experience operating institutional-quality assets across the state.

About Virga Capital

Virga Capital is a Bozeman, Montana–based real estate investment and development firm focused on acquiring, developing, and operating high-quality real estate assets across select U.S. markets. The firm employs a disciplined, research-driven investment approach across multifamily and hospitality sectors, with an emphasis on long-term value creation.

