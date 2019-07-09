Virgil and the National Restaurant Association Partner on New Tool to Build a Stronger Restaurant Community

CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Virgil, an AI-driven human capital solution, announced a partnership with the National Restaurant Association through the launch of ServSuccess — a new educational resource for restaurant employees and employers. The launch of ServSuccess represents Virgil's continued focus on partnerships that will help strengthen and grow the careers of today's job seekers.

Through the ServSuccess website, those interested in advancing their careers in the restaurant industry can use tools powered by Virgil to take a self-assessment to see how their skillset applies to their career path and how competitive they are for their ideal role. Restaurant employees can identify training and certification opportunities to assist in their professional growth.

"As a company, Virgil believes that the path to a stronger workforce is through education and building careers — not just jobs," says Ron Mitchell, CEO and Founder of Virgil. "Partnering with the National Restaurant Association on ServSuccess is a natural path for Virgil and the next step in creating careers that matter to this hardworking workforce. It is our goal to continue partnering with organizations that value career growth amongst their industry and employees."

"The National Restaurant Association is a true champion for employees in the restaurant workforce," says Dan Ray, Senior Project Manager of the National Restaurant Association. "As we continue to assist workers in planning for a successful and lasting career in the restaurant industry, we look forward to continuing our partnership with Virgil — a truly like-minded organization."

ServSuccess is available to any employee hoping to grow their career in the restaurant industry. Users can take a free skills assessment, powered by Virgil, and receive recommendations on courses and needed education to advance a career on the individual's intended path. Learn more about ServSuccess at www.servsuccess.com.

About Virgil

Virgil designs and delivers transformational human capital solutions that give individuals and organizations the insight needed to make better employment decisions. Virgil begins by collecting data across its far-reaching ecosystem of job seekers, employers, educational providers and local marketplaces. Utilizing a proprietary, AI-driven intelligence engine, Virgil converts that data into insights that deliver the outcomes that job seekers and employers want: better jobs, better candidates and more of both.

About the National Restaurant Association

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of more than 15.3 million employees. We represent the industry in Washington, D.C. and advocate on its behalf. We operate the industry's largest trade show (National Restaurant Association Show May 18-21, 2019, in Chicago); leading food safety training and certification program (ServSafe); unique career-building high school program (the NRAEF's ProStart); first-class hospitality training and professional certification program (American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute); and long-term provider of certification solutions for grocery stores (National Registry of Food Safety Professionals). For more information, visit Restaurant.org and find us on Twitter @WeRRestaurants, Facebook and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carey Cifranic

carey@gebencommunication.com

(614) 300-5017

Related Images

virgil-logo.png

Virgil Logo

Virgil Logo

SOURCE Virgil

Related Links

https://virgilcareers.com

