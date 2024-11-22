ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power announced today that it has elected Virgil R. Miller to the company's board of directors, effective January 1, 2025. Miller serves as President of Aflac Incorporated and President of Aflac U.S. Aflac Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, that has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for nearly seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan.

Virgil Miller named to Georgia Power Board of Directors

In his senior leadership role with Aflac, Miller is responsible for all aspects of the business to include supporting key companywide profitable growth and efficiency initiatives, continuing to advance the company's digital capabilities with a focus on customer-centric strategies, and managing the evolution of product offerings to meet new market needs. He is also responsible for setting strategy and managing performance for Aflac's multiple business segments and product sets in the U.S. including Individual and Group Voluntary Benefits, Dental and Vision, and Life and Disability Solutions.

"We're excited to welcome Virgil to Georgia Power's board of directors," said Kim Greene, President, Chairman and CEO of Georgia Power. "As Georgia continues to grow, and we deliver clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy for millions of homes and businesses, Virgil brings unique experience from decades with one of the most successful and dynamic international companies in Georgia. He is known for his passion for delivering innovative and caring customer experiences in the insurance industry – a passion we know will benefit Georgia Power customers as he helps guide our business during this period of extraordinary growth and opportunity."

Miller joined Aflac in 2004 and was quickly recognized as a visionary with a strong ability to motivate teams and achieve results. During his 20-year tenure with the company, he has led in every area and held roles of increasing responsibility including Chief Administration Officer, Aflac U.S.; Chief Operating Officer, Aflac U.S.; Executive Vice President and President of Aflac Group & Individual Benefits; Deputy President and later President of Aflac U.S.; and most recently President of Aflac Incorporated.

With more than 30 years of industry experience, Miller continues to be recognized with accolades and business honors to celebrate his leadership and accomplishments. He was named to Columbia Business Monthly's 50 Most Influential Hall of Fame in 2022, then named 2023's Executive of the Year by the NFBPA, and is the 2024 recipient of the Rainbow PUSH DEI Corporate Responsibility Award.

Miller served as a U.S. Marine and is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Georgia College, a master's degree in business management from Wesleyan College and a doctorate in humane letters from Gammon Theological Seminary. A recognized leader in his industry, Miller serves on multiple boards including America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP); LIMRA LOMA Global Inc.; the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI); and PlanSource via Vista Equity Partners. He also serves on the Georgia Chamber of Commerce Board of Governors and Directors and the Metro Atlanta Chamber Board and Executive Committee.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

