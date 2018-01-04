Virgil R. Miller Promoted to President of Aflac Group Insurance and Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Aflac U.S.; Jamie A. Lee Promoted To Senior Vice President and Chief Service Officer of Aflac U.S.

Additionally, Jamie A. Lee has been promoted to senior vice president and chief service officer, Aflac U.S., reporting to Miller. In her new role, Lee is responsible for the entire customer journey of policyholders, businesses, and those who look to Aflac to help them when they need it most. This entails oversight of all service organizations within Aflac U.S. Internal Operations and the Aflac U.S. Transformation Office. Additionally, she oversees Aflac's divisions that support the onboarding and compensation of Aflac's sales producers.

Miller joined Aflac's management team in 2004 after working in leadership in the property and casualty industry. He was promoted to positions of increasing responsibility, including senior manager in Client Services; second vice president of Policy Service and the Customer Service Center; and vice president of Customer Assurance and Aflac's Transformation Office. In 2015, Miller was promoted to senior vice president of Internal Operations and later named chief administrative officer, head of Aflac Group in 2016. Most recently, he held the position of senior vice president and chief administrative officer of Aflac U.S. Miller served as a U.S. Marine and is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Georgia College and a master's degree in business management from Wesleyan College. He serves on the board of trustees for Claflin University, the Palmetto Health Foundation Board, the 2017 Group Insurance Executive Council and the Columbia Urban League. He is a former board member of the American Red Cross and the United Way Board of Trustees.

Lee joined Aflac in 1991 as part of Aflac's Customer Call Center and has held positions of increasing responsibility in Internal Operations to include second vice president of Administrative Technology Support and Sales Administration. She also spent time in the field as a sales associate. Lee was promoted to vice president of Sales Operations in 2012 and to vice president of Transformation in 2016, where she was responsible for executing a multi-year investment to modernize Aflac's systems and deliver a new operating model. She earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Columbus State University and is also a Fellow of the Life Management Institute. She volunteers for Girls Inc. and serves on the board of directors for NeighborWorks Columbus.

Commenting on the announcements, Aflac U.S. President Teresa L. White commented: "I believe these well-deserved promotions place both Virgil and Jamie in key positions that capitalize on their talents and help prepare Aflac for the future. Both Virgil and Jamie have built successful teams with impressive records of strategic and operational accomplishments. Over the last 14 years, Virgil has proven himself to be a trusted leader who will bring to this new role a strong reputation for developing people and inspiring teams. Jamie has established a strong 26-year track record at Aflac of dedication, leadership and results. This makes her exceptionally qualified to champion the outstanding customer service our policyholders deserve and have come to expect. I look forward to both of their contributions."

