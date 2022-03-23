Virgilia Lima's new book "The Love That is Good for Every Day" is a great read that enriches married life and builds a stronger relationship between oneself and God.

Virgilia Lima, a wife and mother with Spanish and Italian roots, has completed her new book "The Love That is Good for Every Day": a profound manuscript full of devotionals that can nurture one's life and marriage. Based on biblical principles, this book will dive into the Scriptures to achieve personal growth while keeping a healthy relationship with God and one's spouse.

Lima shares, "The true meaning of life is in loving God and neighbor, no matter who you are or what you do. The important thing is to love because love is the perfect ingredient that gives the most important seasoning of any meaningful relationship and is fundamental to a true life in Jesus Christ because your quality of life is directly related to the amount of love that flows in you and through you to others. Although often overlooked, love is worth much more than riches and fame or honor or lust; these things will pass, but love remains. You can feel satisfied without the other things but not without love. The absence of love will leave a crushing void. When your spirituality is not present, your works become selfish and insincere. If love is not the motivation, it will be unbridled without love and unsatisfactory and will be meaningless."

Published by Page Publishing, Virgilia Lima's daily devotionals for married couples will help transform one's life and their marriage. Here, one will get to better understand the nature of love and the character of God with an open mind. This is a road to true love and true faith.

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "The Love That is Good for Every Day" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1769601/The_Love_That_is_Good_for_Every_Day.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing