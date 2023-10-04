VIRGIN ATLANTIC APPOINTS DISCOVER THE WORLD AS GSA PARTNER FOR BRAZIL

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting May 24, on the back of the daily flights between São Paulo GRU to London LHR, Virgin Atlantic has appointed Discover the World its GSA partner for Brazil.

The partnership means Discover the World will put in place sales, marketing, finance and support team for the Brazilian travel trade along with setting up a dedicated Virgin Atlantic office in São Paulo. The team will report directly to Justin Bell, Country Manager Brazil.

Aiden Walsh, Head of Airline Development for Discover the World, commented, "We are delighted after a thorough procurement and proposal process that Virgin Atlantic has decided to partner with us. We have had a strong relationship with Virgin Atlantic over a number of years focusing on delivery and transparency. For Brazil we have a comprehensive plan where travel trade partners will play a key role in revenue development. We look forward to putting the plan in place and making Virgin Atlantic a brand that becomes a firm favorite with Brazil trade partners."

Justin Bell, Country Manager Brazil, Virgin Atlantic, commented, "As we enter a brand-new continent in our 40th year of flying, it was imperative we selected the right GSA partner in Brazil. Discover the World demonstrated a clear understanding of both our brand and our values, alongside the opportunity Virgin Atlantic has in Brazil and beyond into South America. We're incredibly excited to commence our partnership as we countdown to our inaugural flight in May 2024."

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2022, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain's only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the sixth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs more than 7,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 31 destinations across four continents throughout the year. Virgin Atlantic recently continued its expansion in the US, launching new routes to Austin, Texas and Tampa, Florida.

Alongside shareholder and joint venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. In February 2020, Air Franc, KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded joint venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers. Virgin Atlantic joined SkyTeam in March 2023 as the global airline alliance's first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance's transatlantic network and services to and from Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Virgin Atlantic has been pioneering sustainability leadership for more than 15 years, committing to net zero by 2050 and continuous action that reduces environmental impact. The airline operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies and has reduced its absolute carbon emissions by 35% over the last decade. In October 2022, Virgin Atlantic welcomed the first of 16 A330-900neos to the fleet, continuing its transformation towards 100% next generation arcraft by 2027. Later in 2023, Virgin Atlantic is leading an industry consortium to deliver the first 100% SAF flight across the transatlantic. Demonstrating that 100% SAF can be used safely as a drop in fuel in existing infrastructure, engines and airframes. The need to scale production is an industry imperative and Virgin Atlantic is committed to radical collaboration across the energy chain to support commercialisation ahead of 2030. For more information visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @virginatlantic.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day. For more information about Discover the World, visit discovertheworld.com, or call +1 (480) 707-5566

