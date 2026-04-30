Virgin Atlantic Launches Challenge on Strava to Turn Movement into Premium Travel Experiences

Virgin Atlantic teamed up with Strava, the app for active people, to launch the Virgin Atlantic Passport Challenge – a fitness-meets-travel rewards challenge inviting New Yorkers and Angelinos to turn their logged runs into trips across the pond.

– a fitness-meets-travel rewards challenge inviting New Yorkers and Angelinos to turn their logged runs into trips across the pond. Between May 6 to June 3, Strava users who log miles during the challenge will earn entries for the chance to win 1 million Virgin Points, enough to redeem a round trip flight in Upper Class from the US to London or Manchester. The more miles logged, the more entries earned.

The partnership bridges wellness and travel, empowering participants to stay active while exploring the UK and maximizing rewards for future journeys.

Virgin Atlantic will host an in-person run in New York City on May 28th, inviting New Yorkers to join Virgin Atlantic Flight Service Manager and ultra-marathoner, Laura Watts, to win bonus points while seeing the city's most iconic landmarks.

ATLANTA, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Atlantic today is launching the Virgin Atlantic Passport Challenge on Strava – a global fitness-meets-travel rewards challenge inviting participants to turn movement into premium travel experiences. Beginning Wednesday, May 6, Strava users who log the most miles during the challenge period will be entered to win 1 million Virgin Points. Points can be redeemed for future travel with Virgin Atlantic and across the broader Virgin Red ecosystem, including flights from the US to the UK, Virgin Hotels stays, sailings with Virgin Voyages and more.

Virgin Atlantic Passport Challenge

Open to Strava users in New York City and Los Angeles, the Virgin Atlantic Passport Challenge encourages participants to log runs, track progress through miles completed and engage in curated Strava segments in New York City and Los Angeles. Participants can increase their chances of being selected by earning points through additional in-app activity. Points earned throughout the challenge translate into entries – meaning the more miles logged, the greater your chances of winning.

Participants can earn points as follows:

Complete the 20-mile challenge: 5 points

5 points Run additional miles: +1 point for every 5 extra miles

+1 point for every 5 extra miles Complete a segment: +1 point per segment (max 30 per day)

+1 point per segment (max 30 per day) Complete 2 segments in one day: +5 bonus points (once per day)

+5 bonus points (once per day) Complete all 4 segments: +10 bonus points (one-time)

The partnership is designed to reward movement with the opportunity to earn premium travel experiences, bridging two powerful pillars for today's traveler: maintaining a wellness routine when traveling and maximizing travel rewards when traveling to the UK and beyond. Participants can track their progress in real time via Strava and the official challenge site, making it easy to see how every mile brings them closer to their next trip across the pond. The challenge will close on Wednesday, June 3 at 11:59 PM PT.

Juha Jaervinen, Chief Customer Officer, Virgin Atlantic, commented;

"Wellbeing is an important part of the Virgin Atlantic customer journey, from our new LAX and revamped London Heathrow Clubhouses designed with wellness in mind, and in flight at every touchpoint. Partnering with Strava allows us to tap into something our customers already love – moving, exploring, and making the most of their travel experience – and rewarding it in a way that feels genuinely exciting. It's a fun, innovative take on wellness and travel, helping our customers go further, both on the ground and at 30,000 feet."

Pounding the Pavement with A Hosted Run in the Big Apple

Participants looking to earn extra points and take the challenge beyond the app can join Virgin Atlantic in person on Thursday, May 28 at 5:00PM starting at Virgin Hotels New York for a run led by Virgin Atlantic's Laura Watts, Flight Service Manager and a seasoned ultra-marathon runner.

"Running has taken me all over the world, and it's become one of the most meaningful ways I experience new places," said Watts. "This partnership really reflects how people travel today – finding ways to stay consistent with their routines while making the most of where those miles can take them. I'm so excited to bring that energy to our upcoming run in New York City and to the Strava community through this challenge. Whether you're chasing a new goal or just getting started, it's about showing up, putting in the minutes, and enjoying the journey."

The hosted run will guide participants past notable landmarks in New York City, with Virgin Atlantic's iconic cabin crew providing water and handing out prizes at the beginning and end of the run. Virgin Hotels New York will host a runner's lounge on Everdene Terrace, where participants can enjoy a recovery station by Exhale Spa featuring compression boots and Theraguns alongside a selection of post-run juices, available exclusively to runners. Throughout the challenge period, Virgin Hotels New York will also feature a dedicated water station in the lobby, offering participants a place to rest and recharge as they build their mileage all month long.

Pre- to In-Flight Wellbeing

Last year, Virgin Atlantic introduced the sixth Clubhouse in its portfolio at LAX, catering to LA's health and wellness sensibilities, featuring thoughtful elements that encourage customers to relax and unwind before their night flight. For those looking for movement and mindfulness, the immersive Zen Den offers guided sessions by FORME Studio. Customers looking to fuel up before their flight will delight in signature dishes and wholesome options that cater to all dietary needs.

Following the success of the LAX Clubhouse, the airline recently unveiled its refreshed Clubhouse at London Heathrow featuring two luxurious new pop-up wellness experiences. Three self-guided Somadomes offer immersive meditation designed to calm and reset, while a new partnership with Secret Spa introduces a curated menu of dreamy treatments. Together, they create the perfect opportunity to relax, refresh and feel ready to fly.

The wellbeing continues on board as Upper Class customers will enjoy lie-flat seats, an onboard social space for relaxing with their loved ones, and a curated food and beverage menu featuring fresh, flavorful dishes and a sophisticated selection of relaxing drinks. Customers will arrive in London refreshed and ready to run!

To join the challenge and see full terms, eligibility requirements, and official rules, visit virginatlanticpassportchallenge.com.

For further information please contact the Virgin Atlantic press office at [email protected].

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2025, the airline was voted Britain's only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the ninth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs 9,250 people worldwide, flying customers to 28 destinations throughout the year.

Alongside shareholder and partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. In 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers. Virgin Atlantic joined SkyTeam in 2023, as the global airline alliance's first and only UK member airline, enhancing SkyTeam's transatlantic network to and from London Heathrow and Manchester.

Virgin Atlantic has been pioneering sustainability leadership for more than 15 years, committing to Net Zero by 2050 and continuous action that reduces environmental impact. The airline operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies, with an average age under seven years. In 2022, Virgin Atlantic welcomed its first A330-900's to the fleet, continuing its transformation towards 100% next generation aircraft by 2028. For more information visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook, X and Instagram @virginatlantic.

About Strava

Strava is the app for active people, a community of over 195 million users in more than 185 countries. It's more than tracking workouts—it's where people make progress together, from new habits to new personal bests. No matter your sport or how you track it, Strava's got you covered. Find your crew, crush your goals, and make every effort count. Start your journey with Strava today.

Join the Strava Club or follow Strava on Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Visit www.strava.com for more information.

SOURCE Virgin Atlantic