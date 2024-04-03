VIRGIN ATLANTIC REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO INDIA CONNECTIVITY AS IT DOUBLES SERVICES TO MUMBAI, LAUNCHES BENGALURU

Five daily flights to India reinforces Virgin Atlantic's commitment to its third largest market behind UK and US.

Airline will launch second daily direct service from London Heathrow to Mumbai from October 2024 for both customer and cargo operations, providing greater connectivity to India for US customers.

New service will complement Virgin Atlantic's existing flying to Delhi , Mumbai and newly-launched Bengaluru.

Codeshare with IndiGo provides 36 onward connections from key hubs.

ATLANTA, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Virgin Atlantic launched flights to the start-up capital of India, Bengaluru, a key destination for US customers connecting onwards via London Heathrow from San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York JFK, Seattle, and more. With average connection times of one to two hours, the route promises optimal connectivity for those traveling for business or enjoying a vibrant city stay in India's third most populous city.

In addition, the airline is delighted to add a second daily flight to Mumbai, signaling its continued commitment to the region. The new flight is the airline's fifth daily service to India and complements its double daily services to Delhi and daily flights to Bengaluru.

From 2025, Virgin Atlantic will offer more than one million seats to the country, a 350% capacity growth since 2019, cementing India's position as a key strategic market for the airline and marking its largest area of growth outside the United States. Alongside customer options, the increase in flying to Mumbai is also a huge boost for cargo operations, as the airline is set to carry an additional 25,000 tons of cargo from the fashion, pharmaceuticals, and tech sectors. With five daily services, Virgin Atlantic Cargo will offer 42.1million kg of space available to and from India which is a 336% increase in capacity versus 2019.

Beginning October 27, 2024 and on sale from April 6, 2024, the second daily Mumbai services will operate on the airline's state-of-the-art Airbus A350-1000, offering Upper Class, Premium and Economy Delight, Classic and Light cabins as well as the airline's signature Upper Class social space. It will also offer seamless connectivity and a premium long-haul experience for those customers connecting via London Heathrow from key gateways throughout the United States including San Francisco, New York JFK, Atlanta, Seattle, Boston, and Los Angeles, with Virgin Atlantic and transatlantic joint venture partner, Delta Air Lines.

In addition to offering seamless connectivity for US customers to three destinations in India, Virgin Atlantic has a strategic partnership with IndiGo, India's leading airline. Customers can book one ticket which allows them to connect onwards to popular destinations in India such as Ahmedabad, Goa and Hyderabad through Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. In total the partnership offers 36 additional destinations and has connected more than 80,000 customers to date.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer, Virgin Atlantic, commented:

"There is a huge opportunity for us in India, it has a dynamic, fast-growing economy and we're anticipating a huge growth in demand for international travel to and from the region. We know both our customers and people love traveling to India and we have a rich history in the destination. Next year marks 25 years of operations and the first time that we'll offer more than one million seats to India via London Heathrow with optimal connectivity for our US customers from key tech hubs including San Francisco and Seattle. The launch of Bengaluru and doubling of our Mumbai services reaffirms our strong commitment and will allow our customers to travel seamlessly throughout India and beyond, flying on one of the youngest fleets in the skies, with our signature personalized service, delivered by our amazing people."

New flight to Mumbai (subject to Government approval)

Flight

Number Launch

Date Departure

Airport Departure

Time Arrival

Airport Arrival

Time Aircraft VS358 27-Oct-24 LHR 11:15 BOM2 01:55* A350-1000 leisure VS359 28-Oct-24 BOM2 04:10 LHR 08:55 A350-1000 leisure

Existing India schedule

Flight Number Route Timing Aircraft VS316 LHR - BLR 12:45 / 02:45 Boeing 787-9 VS317 BLR-LHR 04:35 / 10:45 Boeing 787-9 VS354 LHR – BOM1 19:00 / 08:55 Boeing 787-9 VS355 BOM1– LHR 10:45 / 16:05 Boeing 787-9 VS300 LHR – DEL1 20:30 / 09:30* Boeing 787-9 VS301 DEL1 – LHR 11:20 / 16:35 Boeing 787-9 VS302 LHR – DEL2 10:30 / 23:55 Boeing 787-9 VS303 DEL2 – LHR 02:05 / 07:20 Boeing 797-9

US to India Connection Times

US Gateway Connection Timing

through LHR ATL-DEL 3:20 ATL-BOM 1:05 ATL-BLR 1:10 BOS-DEL 1:25 BOS-BOM 2:15 LAX-DEL 1:50 LAX-BOM 2:15 JFK-DEL 1:30 JFK-BOM 1:10 JFK-BLR 3:20 SFO-DEL 3:20 SFO-BOM 2:00 SFO-BLR 1:10 SEA-DEL 1:20 SEA-BOM 1:45 SEA-BLR 2:00

