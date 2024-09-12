VIRGIN ATLANTIC TO OPEN ICONIC CLUBHOUSE IN LOS ANGELES

Virgin Atlantic will launch its latest Clubhouse at Los Angeles International Airport in Q1 2025

The Clubhouse will feature the airline's award-winning experience with nods to the entertainment capital's sunny, energetic personality

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Atlantic has announced that it will open its iconic Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at Los Angeles International Airport early next year.* The lounge, located in the Tom Bradley International Terminal, will invite customers to relax and enjoy the airline's premium, personalized experience before they board their flight to London and beyond. The new Clubhouse will be just minutes away from the Virgin Atlantic gates so they can soak up every moment in the space before boarding.

The Clubhouse will feature Virgin Atlantic's signature touches including an expansive bar and social area with table service dining options, exclusive spaces – including a VIP Booth dubbed 'The Royal Box' – and flexible seating areas in which to work, dine and connect.

The airline will pay homage to the City of Angels with local artwork and inspired mood lighting to give customers a taste of the California sunset as they wind down. With nighttime routines and carefully perfected pre-sleep rituals in mind, the space is designed to optimize customers' circadian rhythm and encourage mindfulness and relaxation, setting them up for a restful flight. Travelers can stay connected with wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and plenty of power outlets throughout, including at the bar and in private pods where they can take calls or finish emails in a peaceful setting.

In addition to spaces to relax, work and dine, the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse will offer showers and changing facilities to those wishing to freshen up before continuing to their destination. As with the airline's award-winning London Heathrow Clubhouse, the expansive cocktail bar's in-house mixologists will be shaking up customer favorites, including its signature drink, the Virgin Redhead.

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer & Operating Officer, Virgin Atlantic, commented;

"We're thrilled to bring our award-winning Clubhouse to the vibrant, entertainment capital of Los Angeles, where we know business and leisure travelers alike will enjoy our experience before their flight across the pond.

"Our latest Clubhouse will have something special for every customer, from signature dishes to British designer finishes, plus some fun surprises you'd only expect from Virgin Atlantic. And we know our amazing teams will bring the experience to life brilliantly."

Virgin Atlantic Clubhouses have won many accolades including the 2024 'Best Business Class Lounge in Europe' from the Skytrax World Airline Awards and 'Best Airport Lounge' from the Newsweek Readers Choice Awards.

The Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse will be open daily. For more on Virgin Atlantic's Clubhouse access policies, please see below and visit VirginAtlantic.com.

Virgin Atlantic LAX Clubhouse Access Eligibility Customers flying in Upper Class on Virgin Atlantic + one guest traveling with Virgin Atlantic or Delta Air Lines





Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Gold Card members + one guest traveling internationally with Virgin Atlantic or Delta Air Lines





Delta One customers on a Delta Air Lines international flight





SkyTeam Elite Plus members traveling on Virgin Atlantic or Delta + one guest traveling on an international flight operated by a SkyTeam carrier





Customers connecting domestically must be traveling same day on the same itinerary and ticket

*Subject to full city council approval.

For more information, please email the Virgin Atlantic Press Office at [email protected].

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2023, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain's only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the seventh year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs more than 8,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 30 destinations across four continents throughout the year.

Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. In February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers. Virgin Atlantic joined SkyTeam in March 2023 as the global airline alliance's first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance's transatlantic network and services to and from Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Virgin Atlantic has been pioneering sustainability leadership for more than 15 years, committing to Net Zero by 2050 and continuous action that reduces environmental impact. The airline operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies, with an average age under seven years. In October 2022, Virgin Atlantic welcomed its first A330-900's to the fleet, continuing its transformation towards 100% next generation aircraft by 2028. In November 2023, the airline led a consortium to deliver the world's first flight across the Atlantic on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), demonstrating that 100% SAF can be used safely as a drop in fuel in existing infrastructure, engines and airframes. The need to scale production is an industry imperative and Virgin Atlantic is committed to radical collaboration across the energy chain to support commercialisation ahead of 2030.

For more information visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @virginatlantic.

