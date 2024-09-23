Virgin Australia partners with Sabre to pioneer modern airline retailing via SabreMosaic™

Announced earlier this year, SabreMosaic platform and product suites now widely available; Virgin Australia to adopt the full technology stack

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) and Virgin Australia, one of Australia's largest airlines, today announced a strategic partnership to modernize the airline's retailing capabilities through the phased implementation of SabreMosaic™, the revolutionary AI-driven platform built to transform airline retailing.

This establishes Virgin Australia as the flagship customer and will enable the airline over time to adopt the broad suite of solutions within SabreMosaic, marking a significant milestone in the airline's journey towards modern retailing and the general market availability of the SabreMosaic solutions. The collaboration underscores the companies' commitment to innovation and industry leadership, as well as the airline's aim to be an early mover in the industry transition to offer-and-order based modern retailing.

"Building on our decades-long partnership, Sabre is proud to collaborate with Virgin Australia as our launch partner for SabreMosaic, which is our revolutionary platform designed to transform airline retailing," said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer, Sabre Travel Solutions. "We aim to empower Virgin Australia to deliver a personalized, dynamic travel experience that will set a new standard in the industry. This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era, as SabreMosaic is now available to airlines worldwide."

Virgin Australia's path to modern retailing

"We are excited to partner with Sabre to lead the industry in modern airline retailing," said David Hogarth, Chief Information Officer of Virgin Australia. "This partnership supports our mission of being Australia's most loved airline by offering our customers choice and a wonderful guest experience. The SabreMosaic platform will over time enable us to optimize our offers, enhance guest interactions, and build a competitive advantage in the market."

Sabre designed the SabreMosaic platform and related solutions with a modular approach, giving Virgin Australia the ability to easily operate in a hybrid environment throughout the evolution to a full Offer and Order environment. Virgin Australia's transition to SabreMosaic will entail the adoption of more than 40 products across the retailing lifecycle, delivered through a phased approach over the next few years.

Virgin Australia, already a comprehensive user of Sabre technologies and commercial planning products, will begin to integrate the SabreMosaic platform to further enhance its retailing strategy. The implementation of SabreMosaic Air Price IQ™ and SabreMosaic Ancillary IQ™, part of the Offer Management suite, has already begun setting the stage for a transformative retailing experience.

Virgin Australia and Sabre have also extended their current airline IT and GDS agreements. The expanded, long-term distribution agreement helps ensure the continued distribution of Virgin Australia's traditional EDIFACT content, as well as its future New Distribution Capability (NDC) content, to Sabre's global network of travel buyers. On the airline IT side, Virgin Australia will continue to rely on SabreSonic PSS and related solutions throughout its journey to an Offer and Order environment.

SabreMosaic delivers end-to-end retailing solutions

The SabreMosaic product suites are structured around the end-to-end travel lifecycle incorporating solutions across Offer, Order, Settle, and Deliver. The platform includes Passenger Reservation Systems (PSS) agnostic capabilities in each of these foundational domains:

Offer: Offer Optimization and Construction products use the power of AI to enable airlines to create dynamic, personalized offers including ancillary and third-party content while optimizing pricing based on real-time traveler insights.

Order: Order Management products ensure simplified processing and fulfillment, allowing airlines to manage complex transactions and navigate a hybrid world of Passenger Name Records (PNR) and Orders.

Settlement: Payment products navigate the complexities of the global payments landscape, facilitate accurate and efficient settlement processes, and simplify the handling of transactions.

Delivery: Delivery and Disruption Management products manage the delivery of services and experiences, ensuring smooth and personalized interactions throughout the traveler's journey.

Powered by Google's industry leading AI capabilities, SabreMosaic also includes a complete Data Intelligence toolkit that harnesses the power of emerging technologies to help airlines make better, data-driven decisions.

"Virgin Australia along with other airlines has been a pivotal and consistent contributor to the development of the SabreMosaic platform," said Garry Wiseman, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Virgin Australia's insights have been instrumental in refining the scope and functionality of SabreMosaic. This demonstrates Sabre's commitment to ensuring that its approach to Offer and Order evolution meets the real-world needs of airlines."

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia was founded in the year 2000 by Sir Richard Branson and is now one of the largest Australian airlines operating an extensive domestic network as well as short-haul international services, charter and cargo operations, and its loyalty program, Velocity Frequent Flyer. The Group employs more than 7,800 people and boasts more than 12 million Velocity members who can use their Points to redeem flights to over 600 destinations around the world through Virgin Australia and the airline's extensive list of international partner carriers.

