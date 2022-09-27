Virgin Coconut Oil Market to observe USD 816.95 Mn incremental growth -- Driven by increasing prominence of private-label brands

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Virgin Coconut Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 816.95 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, competitive scenario, regional growth opportunities, key vendors, major segments, and much more. Understand the scope of our full report on the global virgin coconut oil market. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adret Retail Pvt. Ltd, Apex and Coco and Solar Energy Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barleans Organic Oils LLC, C Coconut Water, C2O Coconut Water, Davidsun Natural Pvt. Ltd., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Farmerindia, Greenville Agro Corp., Healthy Traditions Inc., Jing Holdings Ltd., Kinsfolk Agro Industries Pvt Ltd., MAHAVIR COCONUT INDUSTRIES, Marico Ltd., Nutiva Inc., SC Global Coco Products Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Vama Oil Pvt Ltd., and ZumiFoods as major market participants.

The market will be driven by the increasing prominence of private-label brands. Vendors operating in the market are selling various coconut oil types under private-label brands to increase revenue. Products sold under these brands are priced relatively lower than the products sold by major brands. This is attracting a large number of price-sensitive customers. The growing popularity of such products has encouraged supermarket chains to allocate an exclusive shelf-space for private-label offerings. Thus, the increasing demand for private-brands is expected to foster the growth of the global virgin coconut oil market during the forecast period.

However, the sourcing of tender coconuts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Virgin Coconut Oil Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global virgin coconut oil market is segmented as below:

Application

Organic



Conventional

The market growth in the organic segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing concerns regarding environmental protection and the rising awareness of the health benefits with the use of organic products among consumers.

Geographic

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Europe will emerge as the key market for virgin coconut oil. The region will account for 35% of the global market share during the forecast period. Consumers in the region are increasingly replacing animal fat-derived oil with virgin coconut oil for cooking. This is the key factor driving the growth of the segment. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our virgin coconut oil market report covers the following areas:

Virgin Coconut Oil Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the virgin coconut oil market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the virgin coconut oil market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Virgin Coconut Oil Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist virgin coconut oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the virgin coconut oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the virgin coconut oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of virgin coconut oil market vendors

Virgin Coconut Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 816.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.99 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, The Philippines, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adret Retail Pvt. Ltd, Apex and Coco and Solar Energy Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barleans Organic Oils LLC, C Coconut Water, C2O Coconut Water, Davidsun Natural Pvt. Ltd., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Farmerindia, Greenville Agro Corp., Healthy Traditions Inc., Jing Holdings Ltd., Kinsfolk Agro Industries Pvt Ltd., MAHAVIR COCONUT INDUSTRIES, Marico Ltd., Nutiva Inc., SC Global Coco Products Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Vama Oil Pvt Ltd., and ZumiFoods Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on The Philippines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on The Philippines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on The Philippines - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 89: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Barleans Organic Oils LLC

Exhibit 93: Barleans Organic Oils LLC - Overview



Exhibit 94: Barleans Organic Oils LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Barleans Organic Oils LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Edward and Sons Trading Co.

Exhibit 96: Edward and Sons Trading Co. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Edward and Sons Trading Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Edward and Sons Trading Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Greenville Agro Corp.

Exhibit 99: Greenville Agro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Greenville Agro Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Greenville Agro Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Healthy Traditions Inc.

Exhibit 102: Healthy Traditions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Healthy Traditions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Healthy Traditions Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Jing Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Jing Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Jing Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Jing Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Marico Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Marico Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Marico Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Marico Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Marico Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Nutiva Inc.

Exhibit 112: Nutiva Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Nutiva Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Nutiva Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 115: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 ZumiFoods

Exhibit 120: ZumiFoods - Overview



Exhibit 121: ZumiFoods - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: ZumiFoods - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

