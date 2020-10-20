Virgin Hotels And The Source Team Up To Launch 'Don't Sleep On Voting' Campaign

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels , the lifestyle hotel brand by Sir Richard Branson, today announces the "Don't Sleep on Voting" campaign in partnership with The Source , the legendary and original home of hip hop. Designed to inspire voter participation, the nonpartisan campaign calls upon a lineup of familiar faces - artists, performers, creatives and more - to remind people to use their voice and vote in the 2020 election.

Video Preview and Logos: Here

Both Virgin Hotels and The Source have already started utilizing their platforms and brands to inspire voting, whether by offering voting resources or details on how to register to vote. Taking this commitment a step further, beginning October 20 the social media based campaign will roll out video messages from a diverse group of artists and creators on both the Virgin Hotels and The Source Instagram handles, urging people to not sleep on voting. Content will go live each day across Virgin Hotels and The Source's social media platforms leading up to November 3, with videos from names including rapper, singer and record producer Vic Mensa , GRAMMY®-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope , comedian and actor Felonious Munk , singer-songwriter Melody Angel , producer and DJ Gromo , singer-songwriter Marc Scibilia , actor and activist GARCIA , country music artist Ingrid Andress , rapper and songwriter Lola Brooke , singer-songwriter and guitarist Kellindo , rising singer-songwriter Kyla Imani , singer-songwriter and rapper Josh X and Uno, country music singer-songwriter Charlie Worsham and more. Each video will have its own unique spin, as the influencers were encouraged to create a video in their own, personal style to ensure a powerful call-to-action.

"Virgin Hotels is committed to providing the resources and encouragement needed to ensure everyone's vote is counted," said Raul Leal, CEO of Virgin Hotels. "Whether you're voting by mail or in person, the time to use your voice is now, and we're thrilled to be partnering with The Source and some of our friends to continue getting the word out."

L. Londell McMillan, Founder The Northstar Group and owner of The Source comments, "We are thrilled to partner with Virgin Hotels and blend our collective voices and our powerful brands to drive home this simple but crucial message – that sleeping on this election is not an option."

"Don't Sleep on Voting" kicks off on Virgin Hotels' and The Source's social media platforms on October 20. New content will go live daily leading up through Election Day on November 3. Follow along on Instagram @VirginHotels and @TheSource , and find us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Stay ahead of the 2020 elections, check out the Virgin Voice community page with resources and more.

About Virgin Hotels:

Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago, - named the "#1 Hotel in United States" in 2016 and "#1 Hotel in Chicago" in 2016, 2017 and 2020 by the Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards - Virgin Hotels Dallas - named the "#16 Hotel in Texas" - and Virgin Hotels Nashville are now open. Locations in Las Vegas, New York, New Orleans, Miami and Edinburgh to follow. Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel and office conversions as well as ground-up development in cities such as Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, and London.

About The Source

The Source is the iconic Hip-Hop publisher and authentic media brand that attracts and engages Gen Z, millennials and influencers as they produce, create and cultivate cutting edge and socially responsible high-quality content and conversations covering news, culture, music, entertainment, sports, fashion, technology and more. The Source is one of the largest fully integrated minority-owned multicultural media companies in the world. With a 30-year legacy, The Source is a trusted voice in the community. For more information, go to www.thesource.com

SOURCE Virgin Hotels

Related Links

http://www.VIRGINHOTELS.COM

