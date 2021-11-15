Virgin Hotels Announces Todd Orlich As New Vice President Of Operations - North America

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels , the lifestyle hotel brand by Sir Richard Branson, is pleased to welcome Todd Orlich as the new Vice President of Operations – North American. Orlich, who will be based in Miami, brings over 25 years of experience to the brand, and will be responsible for the operational performance of Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville and newly opened Virgin Hotels New Orleans including forthcoming properties in New York City and Miami. In his new role, he will oversee the day-to-day operations and will work closely with the senior leadership team to develop and execute the strategic plan to drive growth and profitability.

James Bermingham, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Hotels, remarked, "Todd's leadership will be extremely valuable as he brings an enthusiasm for the brand, our teammates and a passion for performance. With Todd's arrival, we strengthen an already dynamic team, providing exceptional heartfelt service and as well as a deep understanding of the hospitality industry as we continue to expand our brand in North America and Europe."

"I am delighted and honored to be joining Virgin Hotels during this exciting time," said Orlich. "I'm confident together we can exceed the high expectations of both our team and guests as we continue to build upon the success of the brand."

Most recently, Orlich was Managing Director of 1 Hotel Toronto, where he was responsible for the opening of Toronto's newest luxury hotel overseeing all aspects of pre-opening construction, operations, and training, including developing cutting edge sustainability initiatives for the eco-conscious brand. Previously he was Regional Vice President and General Manager of Delano for SBE including overseeing the portfolio of SBE hotels in Miami. Prior to SBE Orlich was General Manager at Montage Laguna Beach and Montage Beverly Hills, both Forbes five-star hotels, and has also held leadership roles at Loews and Starwood Hotels.

He is a graduate of the University of Arizona, where he holds a bachelor's degree in Business Communications and Finance.

