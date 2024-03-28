VIRGIN HOTELS CHAMPIONS INCLUSIVE TRAVEL FOR NEURODIVERSE TRAVELERS

With a comprehensive inclusivity program in partnership with Autism Double-Checked, Virgin Hotels provides a safe and comfortable stay for neurodiverse travelers and guests with hidden disabilities

MIAMI, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels , the distinguished luxury lifestyle hospitality brand with locations across the U.S. and in the U.K., is deepening its commitment to inclusive travel, offering a variety of programs and services for neurodiverse travelers and those with hidden disabilities. As sensory sensitivities, communication differences, and specific needs often deter these travelers from embarking on vacations, Virgin Hotels recognized this gap and set out to create a solution that goes beyond awareness.

Virgin Hotels has forged a meaningful partnership with Autism Double-Checked , an organization at the forefront of autism awareness and education in the travel industry, to create extensive training and resources for Virgin Hotels team members that positively impact the guest experience for neurodiverse travelers. Four Virgin Hotels are currently Autism Double-Checked certified - Virgin Hotels Nashville, Virgin Hotels New York, Virgin Hotels Dallas and Virgin Hotels Chicago. Virgin Hotels New Orleans and Virgin Hotels Edinburgh will be certified in 2024, marking a milestone certification for the entire brand.

According to Autism Double-Checked, between 25 and 35 million people are parents to one or more children with autism and due to the current travel landscape, 87% of them currently do not travel or take family vacations.

"There is a significant segment of the population missing out on the opportunity to create memories with loved ones due to barriers in accessible travel," said James Bermingham, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Hotels Collection. "It is so important to us to provide a safe and accessible space that allows all individuals the freedom to travel with ease and partnering with Autism Doubled-Checked was an essential step for Virgin Hotels to make a significant difference and impact for neurodiverse travelers. With the in-depth training and resources they've provided our team members, we can now confidently offer neurodiverse travelers the tools they need to create invaluable memories."

Virgin Hotels' Approach to Inclusive Travel For Neurodiverse Travelers

Virgin Hotels' commitment to ensuring safe and comfortable stays for autistic and neurodiverse travelers is extensive and intentional. The hospitality brand is implementing impactful practices to make a difference including:

Through Virgin Hotels' Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) program, the brand hires individuals that are reflective of the world and encompass a variety of racial backgrounds, genders and abilities. Each hotel partners with a local organization specifically to hire neurodiverse individuals. Comprehensive Staff Training : Every team member at a certified Virgin Hotel property undergoes specialized training in partnership with Autism Double-Checked. They learn how to welcome and assist guests with autism or hidden disabilities, ensuring a respectful and empathetic approach. Plus there are future plans to roll out ongoing resources for team members including unconscious bias trainings and beyond.

: Every team member at a certified Virgin Hotel property undergoes specialized training in partnership with Autism Double-Checked. They learn how to welcome and assist guests with autism or hidden disabilities, ensuring a respectful and empathetic approach. Plus there are future plans to roll out ongoing resources for team members including unconscious bias trainings and beyond. Visitor's Guide: Virgin Hotels provides an Autism Double-Checked visitor's guide for guests ahead of their stay that highlights sensory-friendly areas within the hotel. Here, guests can find information about quiet spaces, potential noise levels, and other considerations.

Virgin Hotels provides an Autism Double-Checked visitor's guide for guests ahead of their stay that highlights sensory-friendly areas within the hotel. Here, guests can find information about quiet spaces, potential noise levels, and other considerations. Hidden Disabilities: Virgin Hotels has also implemented a new partnership with Hidden Disabilities to allow teammates and guests to wear a sunflower lanyard that indicates that they have a non-visible disability and may need more time, assistance or care.

Accessible Chambers



Virgin Hotels' chambers are uniquely designed to cater to the needs of travelers with autism so all guests can feel in control and comfortable with their accommodations. Important in-room touchpoints include blackout shades, the ability to control the lighting, large walk-in showers with a handheld function, two chamber design that allows for separation and noise control and temporary door alarms to alert travel companions should the chamber door be opened at any time. The brand looks forward to rolling out additional inclusive accommodation add-ons this year.

Hotels with Heart: Reduced Rates for Practice Stays



To further increase accessibility in 2024, Virgin Hotels has recently launched Hotels with Heart. This initiative offers reduced rates for practice stays at all Virgin Hotels with Autism Double-Checked certifications. This opportunity provides travelers with a meaningful way to test the waters, ensuring a smooth experience before their actual trip.

Guests interested in booking a rehearsal stay can email [email protected].

For more information on Virgin Hotels diversity & inclusivity commitment, visit https://virginhotels.com/diversity-and-inclusivity/ .

About Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels is a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service and a personalized hotel experience inspired by the innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for more than 50 years. Each hotel intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music, design, and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. The current portfolio includes seven hotels: Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, and Virgin Hotels New York City New locations will debut in Miami and Denver in 2026, as well as the launch of Virgin Residences. In addition, Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel, conversions, and ground-up development in Boston, Orlando, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, London and more.

About Autism Double-Checked

Autism Double-Checked believes that travel should be available for everyone, including individuals and families impacted by autism. To create this reality, ADC provides online autism awareness training and certification programs that have been specifically designed to make autism inclusion simple and profitable for all segments of the travel industry, including airlines, hotels, tour operators and travel agents. Based in Connecticut, the organization was founded in 2015 by two lifetime travel professionals and leading experts on traveling with autism who are also parents to special needs children. Most families with an autistic child avoid taking family vacations due to concerns about their child's reaction to all the unfamiliar stimuli they will confront outside of their routine 'comfort bubble' at home. Autism Double-Checked works with its travel industry partners to ensure training and resources are in place to give this travel segment confidence that they are included and welcomed as travelers.

